Homify 360°: a sophisticated Barcelona apartment

Some apartments are so perfectly distinguished in their style that it’s impossible to imagine anyone living there except someone massively accomplished in their careers and refined in their tastes in all things. This Barcelona apartment, renovated by Adela Cabrė, is more or less the perfect example. Do we know who lives here? No, but it’s unlikely they ever buy a less than exquisite wine. Join us as we take a look around.
Now, if you want to have a truly sophisticated home, a study is absolutely non-negotiable. It doesn’t matter if you actually have an office outside the home that you go to work in, or if you really don’t have anything much to study at all; the study is an unmissable opportunity to flex your creative muscles and build yourself a true sanctuary. In theory, anyway. Some people certainly manage it—and this designer did.
This really is one of the most inviting studies we’re likely to see in a long time. It has grown-up charm without being stuffy; traditional appeal while still retaining a contemporary flavour. The best place to start in exploring this room has to be that absolutely breathtaking ceiling. Wood panelling may be a trademark feature of the old-fashioned library or study, but in this case the inspired move of putting it on the roof frees up the walls for less downbeat, more neutral decor. The fireplace, of course, also warrants a fair bit of attention – we’ll move onto that next.
The inbuilt bookcase offers a modern update on the traditional book-lined library, with red wooden dividers bringing a touch of playfulness to the room. Meanwhile, the fire below – forever trapped, like a fish, in a tank – provides not only warmth but also mesmerising visual stimulation.
Muted colours and absolute comfort take priority here.
An unusual full-ceiling fabric structure has been used in lieu of a lampshade. The effect of used fabric where it is not expected at all – i.e. up above one’s head – can be to make a person feel pleasantly discombobulated, as if up may not be up and down may not be down.
This is the same space we just looked at, seen from a different angle. From here it’s clear just how broad and spacious this hallway is, which helps prevent it from feeling claustrophobic despite the lack of natural light it offers.
Inbuilt bookshelves with their own subtle lighting add both practical storage space and decorative value to this bedroom.
Upholstering a section of the wall, including the wardrobe, adds to the feeling of warmth and luxury that this home has already been so successful in promoting.
The rest of the house is absolutely elegant, so of course this bedroom would be also, whoever the person who lives here may be. The room’s style betrays the young age of its occupant only through its bold and playful use of red. Otherwise, the room is every bit as grown up as the ones we’ve just seen.