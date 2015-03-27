Homify 360°: a sophisticated Barcelona apartment

Now, if you want to have a truly sophisticated home, a study is absolutely non-negotiable. It doesn’t matter if you actually have an office outside the home that you go to work in, or if you really don’t have anything much to study at all; the study is an unmissable opportunity to flex your creative muscles and build yourself a true sanctuary. In theory, anyway. Some people certainly manage it—and this designer did.

This really is one of the most inviting studies we’re likely to see in a long time. It has grown-up charm without being stuffy; traditional appeal while still retaining a contemporary flavour. The best place to start in exploring this room has to be that absolutely breathtaking ceiling. Wood panelling may be a trademark feature of the old-fashioned library or study, but in this case the inspired move of putting it on the roof frees up the walls for less downbeat, more neutral decor. The fireplace, of course, also warrants a fair bit of attention – we’ll move onto that next.