10 simple cleaning tips to start a fresh new year

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern style bedroom
If there's ever a reason to give your home a complete and thorough clean, it is the advent of a new year. Time to downsize, divide, label and audit, ensuring 2017 boasts a tidy, clutter-free beginning. Pop on those rubber gloves, don your most unattractive cleaning attire, and get ready to renew, rejuvenate and refresh your abode.

In the spirit of new beginnings, we’ve gathered 10 simple cleaning tips to start the new year afresh! Don’t wait until spring to give your dwelling a total makeover, take action by sweeping away any bad vibes within your home today! Read on below to learn more…

1. Make a list

A list will ensure you undertake your new year clean in a methodical and logical way. Additionally, if you enlist the help of family or household members, you can easily delegate tasks, while keeping track of everyone.

2. Make note of areas you often neglect

Underneath a freestanding bathtub, above window architraves or underneath furniture are areas that all gather dirt and dust and are often forgotten or neglected when cleaning regularly.

3. Remove stubborn stains

Baking soda and a microfibre cloth will assist in getting rid of stubborn stains on laminate surfaces and tables that may have been neglected or ignored over the year.

4. Clean your appliances

Appliances are often left over long periods of time, but the reality is that they require cleaning as much as other areas in your home. Take some time to find out how to clean each one of your appliances (washer, dishwasher, dryer, oven etc.) and start the year with functional domestic accessories.

5. Odorise your microwave

Microwaves are notorious for emitting bad smells and odours. Lemon juice will freshen your appliance easily and quickly. Simply cut a lemon in half, squeeze the juice into a microwave-safe bowl, add the halved lemon and microwave on high for about 5-15 minutes depending on the wattage of your machine.

6. Clean grout

Grout in your kitchen, utility room and bathroom can get really dirty over the year. Try a natural cleaner comprised of baking soda, vinegar, lemon juice and water. Mix these together, add to the grout and wait 10 minutes. Scrub and wash off for sparkling results.

7. Audit your bed linen

Over time bed linen develops holes through normal wear and tear. Audit your linen and repair/remove any sets that are no longer fresh and adequate.

8. Organise your home workspace

Time to go through those tax papers, categorise and clean your home office. Throw away any accumulated junk, and ensure the space is fresh, functional and orderly.

9. Don’t forget your terrace

The outdoor areas of your home may require a little more attention and time, but the results will definitely be worth it. If your outdoor area is large and requires some professional assistance, find a gardener or landscaper here.

10. Dust your ceiling fans

Although your ceiling fans are probably always running, they still (surprisingly) build up with a huge amount of dust and grime. Grab your ladder and clean everything that is normally out of reach.

Ready to start cleaning? If you’d like to learn more about interior design for 2017, check out: The 7 hottest home colours for 2017

22 things you shouldn't have in your home if you're 30
Do you have any other cleaning tips for our readers? Add them below!

