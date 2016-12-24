22 things you shouldn't have in your home if you're 30

Our homes are a reflection of our inner state of mind – so it’s a natural process to want to change up your home as you grow older. But many of us do it in bit by bit and end up with a haphazard collection of things you no longer need as you get older. It's not a good look for anyone! After all, the distinctive look of student housing is certainly not a look you want to continue once you hit your thirtieth year of life on this earth.

So what are the items that should be banished from your home after you hit 30? Well, there are a few common elements to consider. Let’s check them out through – of course – a series of beautiful (and not so beautiful) photos.