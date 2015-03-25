Homify 360°: Tolmers Park, Bedfordshire

More often than not in life, what you expect you’re going to get when you look at the outside of something is very far indeed from what you find once you take a look inside. As more and more architect with a flair for the contemporary take on the interior renovation of period buildings, this is certainly becoming increasingly true of architecture. A Georgian façade does not guarantee original fireplaces, elaborate cornicing or even high ceilings on the inside.

In the case of Tolmers Park in Bedfordshire, England, there are definite hints even on the exterior that what lies within may have had a modern update. Nicolas Tye Architects, who renovated the interior, also built the extension that provides a startling contemporary contrast to the sedate façade of this building. But even the glass-fronted modernity of this structure probably wouldn’t serve to prepare you for the sharply modern turn things will take once you walk through the door of the house.