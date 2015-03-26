homify 360°: The Red Box, Mayen

It’s immediately obvious that this house has a lot more going on with it style-wise than – almost certainly – any others in its street. We kind of don’t need to see the other houses to know that. It’s safe to say none of them have a huge crimson box attached to their flank. Part of what makes this extension so enormously appealing (apart from the simple allure of a bright colour, of course) is its sheer unexpectedness. The main house, just seen in the background of the image, is clearly a very traditional family home that has nothing remotely fancy or ostentatious about it, and yet it seems to have acquired for itself one of the most flamboyant accessories possible. It’s almost like seeing an unadventurous, suit-loving friend throw on a feather boa and declare himself a princess. It’s ballsy, and that’s a very good thing.