homify 360°: 3 family homes, Göttingen

There is reassurance in familiar things, so there is always reassurance in other things that look like, well, the things we already own. That’s one reason why building homes in clusters of three or four is a good idea; it creates that sense of community and safety without the unsettling feeling of anonymity and facelessness that can arise when one’s house is part of a large development of hundreds that are exactly identical. Of course, there are less emotional and more practical considerations too that might cause this to be a sensible course of action; the cost of materials and construction, most obviously, is significantly reduced when buildings are being produced en masse.

But that sense of uniqueness – even in sameness – really is absolutely key to doing this right. For that reason, this collection of three family homes in Göttingen is worth taking a closer look at. Designed by Scholz & Fuchs Architects, the houses walk that fine like between community and individuality. Very similar in their overall style but each with its own unique personality, the houses occupy a large piece of land that is close to being communal, with only low fences marking out the garden space of each particular home. This would be an ideal situation for three families with similarly aged children to live in; each house quickly growing as familiar to the children as their own.