Welcome home! Designing entrance halls that wow

A home interior is very much like a classic novel: the success of both relies on a solid opener. For a book, it needs to draw the reader in, and for a house, you need a good entrance. Is there any other space within your home that makes more of an impression than the entry and landing? Entrances are the first place you visit when you enter a home, and the last place you will see before you leave. It is for this reason that we must ensure our hallways, corridors, foyers, and lobbies, are meticulously decorated to represent our home's domestic aesthetic and design. First impressions last, and the entrance is as much of a room as your bedroom, living room, and kitchen, so it makes practical sense to treat it as one.

Today on homify we are paying homage to stylish and impressive entrances. Spaces that catch our eye, and divert our attention. Entry hallways and corridors that have applied simple tips and tricks to achieve gorgeous and inviting homes. If you would like a little inspiration for your house and its most important space, check out the examples below and redecorate your dwelling with confidence!