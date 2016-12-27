A small white apartment full of love and charm

No matter how impressive the architecture or furnishings, every house needs a certain feel to become a real home. It's an elusive quality that is rare to find in a newly constructed interior. But today, we will explore a project that offers a few clues on how to make this happen. The apartment was designed and fitted out by Italian architectural firm Mob Architects who offer a complete service from design, to project management and interior design. This kind of service often helps create a very seamless flow of ideas across the various disciplines. The result we find here is a very liveable new home with a vivacious sense of life. Let's check it out!
One of the easiest ways to make a house feel like home, is to create lots of variation in the form, colours or materials. Preloved elements are always handy too. This home has some very sleek modern lines mostly formed by the streamlined white kitchen cupboards. A bright watermelon red splashback further accentuates the strength of this line. So it's very interesting to see the contrast against the round wooden table complete with plexiglass chairs.
We love the kitchen island here. It has a base cabinet for storage and leg room for some breakfast bar stools so they can be tucked out of the way. A kitchen bench like this is almost a part of the living room decor, so it's a good area in which to spend a little more and make it a bit of a decorative feature. The white marble certainly adds a slightly decadent touch to the space.
Most of the furniture in the home is off white and the walls are a soft beige. This lays the base for a fresh, modern decor. In contrast, we have a huge amount of variation in the decorations such as the antique style side cabinet, antique picture frames and carnival masks. A home isn't complete without some family photos, so it's refreshing to see these included in our presentation of the home.
The bedroom has a fairly unusual shape. But this has been used to advantage and gives the room a cosy feel. At first glance there are a lot of eclectic and seemingly furnishings here. But there is a definite logic to the elements. Everything is made from wood and the rich golden colours add a sense of history to the room. Note how the room has a relaxing quality due to the limited colour palette.
The interior design has been carefully considered to make the most of the wall space. This is particularly important in an entrance-way with a second and third doorway situated quite close. The main storage area is on the left is built-into the wall and painted to blend seamlessly into the walls. The other element of interest is the placement of wall art. It's high up on the wall and draws the eye upwards to make the space feel nice and spacious.
This definitely has to be one of our favourite bathrooms. The slightly retro speckled grey wall tiles are subtle and beautiful. They tie in with the soft grey walls and give the bathroom some energy and interest. Finally, note how the round mirror reflects the shape of the wash basin. This is a bathroom with slick modern lines that manages to feel friendly and welcoming too!
