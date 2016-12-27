A small white apartment full of love and charm

This definitely has to be one of our favourite bathrooms. The slightly retro speckled grey wall tiles are subtle and beautiful. They tie in with the soft grey walls and give the bathroom some energy and interest. Finally, note how the round mirror reflects the shape of the wash basin. This is a bathroom with slick modern lines that manages to feel friendly and welcoming too!

If you love the earthiness of this home, have a look at 10 simple apartments with perfect feng shui.