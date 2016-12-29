9 modern wooden houses to inspire you to build yours

If you love the clean lines and cool ease of a modern home design AND want a home that feels cosy and warm—natural wood is perfect. There's a lot of natural variation in the textures and colours of a natural wood grain. This gives even the most modern timber treatments a lot of character. Natural wood can also be quite neutral, so you can use vast amounts of wood without really overpowering the clean lines of a modern design.
So what kinds of modern wooden home designs are out there? Well, today we've collected 10 wooden homes that are sure to get you inspired! Let's check them out…
Dark wood has a stately quality that can be quite dramatic. It also works well with broad, timber panels and a flat roof. The good thing about this home is that the roof and walls are created from the same or similar wooden surface. It makes for a very unified look.
Glass walls are a distinctive feature seen in many modern homes because they allow lights of natural light to penetrate the interior and have a glossy, minimalist look. They can also be somewhat softened when created out of a whole collection of wooden window frames as seen here.
The combination of wooden walls and a peaked roof is quite visually powerful. It is such a classic look that it can easily tolerate some more experimental or edgy window designs such as this.
The natural texture of wood will shine through even under a coat of paint. This home has a blue-grey shade that is commonly seen in classic north American homes.
The good thing about wood is that it naturally blends into the natural surroundings. This means that you can easily extend the visual boundaries of the facade by integrating a wooden deck or terrace.
This home definitely belongs on the more classic end of the spectrum. But it also has some very large and modern window designs that are rarely, if ever seen in older style homes. Note how the use of wood firmly places the home within a certain classic context.
Natural homes are incredibly popular at the moment because they evoke the look and feel of green living. In this regard, you can combine a wooden facade with many types of natural materials and still create a cohesive look. Check out this home facade—it has a great combination of natural stone and wood.
There are a huge range of wooden treatments and stains on the market. This means that can style them up or down your wooden facade with various colour treatments.
The best thing about a wooden facade is that it has a sense of authenticity about it. This works quite well with a modern home design with exposed wooden support structures and fancy wooden joinery.
For more earthy inspiration, check out 10 simple apartments with perfect feng shui.