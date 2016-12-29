9 modern wooden houses to inspire you to build yours

If you love the clean lines and cool ease of a modern home design AND want a home that feels cosy and warm—natural wood is perfect. There's a lot of natural variation in the textures and colours of a natural wood grain. This gives even the most modern timber treatments a lot of character. Natural wood can also be quite neutral, so you can use vast amounts of wood without really overpowering the clean lines of a modern design.

So what kinds of modern wooden home designs are out there? Well, today we've collected 10 wooden homes that are sure to get you inspired! Let's check them out…