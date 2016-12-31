Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

21 small ideas to make an immediate difference in your home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Sant Feliu, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
Loading admin actions …

The smallest changes can make a huge difference in the home. This is good news for most of us because we really need to be clever about how we expend our energy. Also, let's face it—most of us don't really have the patience or money to spend an endless amount of time sprucing up our interiors either. So what are the simplest and most effective ways to give your home a quick makeover? Well, as you might have guessed we have lots of interiors with the answer! So clear your schedule and get ready to be inspired! Whether your home and budget is small or large, there is definitely something here that will shake things up. Welcome to 21 small ideas that will make an immediate difference.

1. Bedroom stickers

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

Whether you love them or hate them, bedroom stickers do have an immediate effect! They are also great for those who don't want to make permanent changes to the home. Perhaps you could even add some inspiring quotes to your bedroom wall.

2. Bedroom fabrics

Aimee- Kollektion 2014, Soleil Bleu- Edition Wellmann GmbH Soleil Bleu- Edition Wellmann GmbH BedroomTextiles
Soleil Bleu- Edition Wellmann GmbH

Soleil Bleu- Edition Wellmann GmbH
Soleil Bleu- Edition Wellmann GmbH
Soleil Bleu- Edition Wellmann GmbH

A new duvet cover and some curtains will have an instant transformative effect on the bedroom. Best of all, they can be added in a flash! You could even just add a simple throw-over to make things really easy.

3. Mismatching side-tables

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

Matching side tables or night stands are definitely passé. Mix things up by replacing just one little table. Just make sure that both tables share some common element such as colour or line.

4. Minimalist bed frame or even wooden palettes

Home staging Berlin, Cocolapine Design Cocolapine Design
Cocolapine Design

Home staging Berlin

Cocolapine Design
Cocolapine Design
Cocolapine Design

Heavy bedframes can take up a huge amount of visual weight in the bedroom. This isn't necessarily a good look if you want to create a cool and calming decor. Far better to get rid of the headboard and keep a simple base. Style it up with lots of comfy cushions.

5. Bedroom sofa

Sant Feliu, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

A sofa bed is just about the easiest way to solve the issue of having no space for side tables in the bedroom. Just pop it in place and style the bedroom as a living room. You could even find space for a study afterwards.

6. DIY sofabed

Ristrutturazione appartamento a Milano 80 mq, HBstudio HBstudio BedroomSofas & chaise longue
HBstudio

HBstudio
HBstudio
HBstudio

A simple bedframe can also look like a decadent little sofa in the living room. All you need to do is throw a couple of bright cushions on top to make it look like a sofa during the day.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. An L-shaped kitchen

Modular L-shaped kitchen homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

Modular L-shaped kitchen

homify
homify
homify

This one is a little more involved, but if you are wanting to style up your kitchen you'll love it. Don't worry about fancy fittings. Just keep things simple and create an L-shaped kitchen bench that follows the line of the room.

8. New kitchen cabinet doors

homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

Kitchen cabinets are usually made in standard sizes so you can very easily just switch out the cupboard doors. It is an incredibly easy and cheap way to completely change the whole of the kitchen.

9. Adjoining kitchen table and island

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

Furniture arrangements are easy to play around with and it won't cost a thing. It often helps to butt things up together such as a sofa and a side table or a kitchen table and a kitchen island.

10. Feature wall in the kitchen

Mieszkanie na wynajem 31m2 Warszawa-Opcja I, The Vibe The Vibe Industrial style kitchen
The Vibe

The Vibe
The Vibe
The Vibe

A lick of paint on the kitchen cupboards can have a huge effect on an all white room. Alternatively, you might want to consider the effect of a refrigerator in a big bold colour.

11. Shelf organisers

Rustikaler Landhaus-Traum im Altbau, Küchenquelle Küchenquelle KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Küchenquelle

Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle

Shelf organisers are perhaps the most powerful and humble little things you can add to a kitchen. Just measure up the space, buy a fabulous unit and pop it in.

12. New bathroom lighting

Kinderbad Pastel, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Scandinavian style bathroom
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

Bathrooms are filled with lots of fixtures so they can seem a bit impenetrable if you don't have a lot of time or money. In this case, the lighting is the way to go. Pendant lights are a nice modern touch.

13. Bathroom accessories

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

There is nothing quite like replacing a haphazard old collection of beauty products with a matching set of ceramic storage containers. Choose something in cream to create a spa-like look.

14. Mosaic patterns

villetta unifamiliare in periferia di milano, BIANCOACOLORI BIANCOACOLORI Modern bathroom
BIANCOACOLORI

BIANCOACOLORI
BIANCOACOLORI
BIANCOACOLORI

Mosaic patterns in the form of bathroom tiles or adhesive stickers, can have a huge effect on the home. The small variations in tone create a sort of glittering effect without overtaking the decor.

15. Corner shower

APPARTAMENTO BARRIO GOTICO, MARIA JOSE ENERGICI P. MARIA JOSE ENERGICI P. Minimalist style bathroom
MARIA JOSE ENERGICI P.

MARIA JOSE ENERGICI P.
MARIA JOSE ENERGICI P.
MARIA JOSE ENERGICI P.

This one is for the renovators among us. If your small bathroom feels really pokey and claustrophobic, just swap it out with a corner shower. The bathroom will feel a whole lot bigger.

16. Chunky wooden furniture

Bauholzmöbel - Regal *Trevian, starg starg BathroomStorage
starg

starg
starg
starg

Wooden surfaces are unique in that they have a very powerful and grounding effect on your interior. They are also quite neutral so they can often work in almost any kind of decor.

17. Fresh bathroom linens

Living, Buru Buru Buru Buru BathroomTextiles & accessories
Buru Buru

Buru Buru
Buru Buru
Buru Buru

If all else fails, you can also refresh your bathroom linens. This is one quick style-up that you'll love when you get out of the shower.

18. Painted upcycled palettes and boxes

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios BathroomStorage
amiko espacios

amiko espacios
amiko espacios
amiko espacios

Colour is a powerful presence in any room. A strong colourful lacquer can also be used to give your old upcycled furniture a good overall.

19. A vintage feature piece

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

Vintage pieces comes with a lot of nostalgia and sense of history. They can also get a bit expensive! But the good news is that you only really need one standout antique-style furniture to really change the look and feel of a small room.

20. Propping elements up by the window

Il primo Showroom di Home Staging di Roma, Flavia Case Felici Flavia Case Felici Modern living room
Flavia Case Felici

Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici

Any window is a great feature that should really be utilised to the max. Make the most of it by placing the most important element in the room directly under the window ledge.

21. PVC tiles

project, Gerflor Gerflor Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Gerflor

Gerflor
Gerflor
Gerflor

The good thing about PVC tiles is that they can easily be stuck right on top of your old tiles. Just be sure to measure your existing tiles first for the perfect finish.

For more home decorating ideas, have a look at 9 ways to get a hotel-style bathroom on a budget.

20 beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star
Do you have any more quick tips for us?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks