21 small ideas to make an immediate difference in your home

The smallest changes can make a huge difference in the home. This is good news for most of us because we really need to be clever about how we expend our energy. Also, let's face it—most of us don't really have the patience or money to spend an endless amount of time sprucing up our interiors either. So what are the simplest and most effective ways to give your home a quick makeover? Well, as you might have guessed we have lots of interiors with the answer! So clear your schedule and get ready to be inspired! Whether your home and budget is small or large, there is definitely something here that will shake things up. Welcome to 21 small ideas that will make an immediate difference.
Whether you love them or hate them, bedroom stickers do have an immediate effect! They are also great for those who don't want to make permanent changes to the home. Perhaps you could even add some inspiring quotes to your bedroom wall.
A new duvet cover and some curtains will have an instant transformative effect on the bedroom. Best of all, they can be added in a flash! You could even just add a simple throw-over to make things really easy.
Matching side tables or night stands are definitely passé. Mix things up by replacing just one little table. Just make sure that both tables share some common element such as colour or line.
Heavy bedframes can take up a huge amount of visual weight in the bedroom. This isn't necessarily a good look if you want to create a cool and calming decor. Far better to get rid of the headboard and keep a simple base. Style it up with lots of comfy cushions.
A sofa bed is just about the easiest way to solve the issue of having no space for side tables in the bedroom. Just pop it in place and style the bedroom as a living room. You could even find space for a study afterwards.
A simple bedframe can also look like a decadent little sofa in the living room. All you need to do is throw a couple of bright cushions on top to make it look like a sofa during the day.
This one is a little more involved, but if you are wanting to style up your kitchen you'll love it. Don't worry about fancy fittings. Just keep things simple and create an L-shaped kitchen bench that follows the line of the room.
Kitchen cabinets are usually made in standard sizes so you can very easily just switch out the cupboard doors. It is an incredibly easy and cheap way to completely change the whole of the kitchen.
Furniture arrangements are easy to play around with and it won't cost a thing. It often helps to butt things up together such as a sofa and a side table or a kitchen table and a kitchen island.
A lick of paint on the kitchen cupboards can have a huge effect on an all white room. Alternatively, you might want to consider the effect of a refrigerator in a big bold colour.
Shelf organisers are perhaps the most powerful and humble little things you can add to a kitchen. Just measure up the space, buy a fabulous unit and pop it in.
Bathrooms are filled with lots of fixtures so they can seem a bit impenetrable if you don't have a lot of time or money. In this case, the lighting is the way to go. Pendant lights are a nice modern touch.
There is nothing quite like replacing a haphazard old collection of beauty products with a matching set of ceramic storage containers. Choose something in cream to create a spa-like look.
Mosaic patterns in the form of bathroom tiles or adhesive stickers, can have a huge effect on the home. The small variations in tone create a sort of glittering effect without overtaking the decor.
This one is for the renovators among us. If your small bathroom feels really pokey and claustrophobic, just swap it out with a corner shower. The bathroom will feel a whole lot bigger.
Wooden surfaces are unique in that they have a very powerful and grounding effect on your interior. They are also quite neutral so they can often work in almost any kind of decor.
If all else fails, you can also refresh your bathroom linens. This is one quick style-up that you'll love when you get out of the shower.
Colour is a powerful presence in any room. A strong colourful lacquer can also be used to give your old upcycled furniture a good overall.
Vintage pieces comes with a lot of nostalgia and sense of history. They can also get a bit expensive! But the good news is that you only really need one standout antique-style furniture to really change the look and feel of a small room.
Any window is a great feature that should really be utilised to the max. Make the most of it by placing the most important element in the room directly under the window ledge.
The good thing about PVC tiles is that they can easily be stuck right on top of your old tiles. Just be sure to measure your existing tiles first for the perfect finish.
