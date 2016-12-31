21 small ideas to make an immediate difference in your home

The smallest changes can make a huge difference in the home. This is good news for most of us because we really need to be clever about how we expend our energy. Also, let's face it—most of us don't really have the patience or money to spend an endless amount of time sprucing up our interiors either. So what are the simplest and most effective ways to give your home a quick makeover? Well, as you might have guessed we have lots of interiors with the answer! So clear your schedule and get ready to be inspired! Whether your home and budget is small or large, there is definitely something here that will shake things up. Welcome to 21 small ideas that will make an immediate difference.