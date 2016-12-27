14 unique ways to divide your space at home

Whether you live in a large villa or a compact one-bedroom, you’ll likely face the challenge of needing to separate the individual living zones within your home. Sure, completely open plan interiors are nice, but you’ll still require a sense of privacy and segregation in certain areas, especially if your dwelling is an all-encompassing studio abode.

But where does one begin? These days it can be tricky fitting all of your domestic odds and ends into a simple and uncluttered interior setup. Full-blown internal walls can often make your home feel crowded or cloistered, which is why we’ve collated 14 of our favourite ways to divide space in your house or apartment. Interested? Read on below and learn more!