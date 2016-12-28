Is there ever a better time to set your money and budgeting goals than at the end of a year, and the advent of another? With New Year’s Eve in just a few days, we’re going to show you 9 money-saving resolutions to stick to in 2017. Of course, we all know that resolutions are fairly difficult to maintain, which is why we’ve picked a few tips and tricks that are easy to adhere to.

Would you like to know more? Check them out below and start your new year with some fresh ideas, hints and budget tips.