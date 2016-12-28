Is there ever a better time to set your money and budgeting goals than at the end of a year, and the advent of another? With New Year’s Eve in just a few days, we’re going to show you 9 money-saving resolutions to stick to in 2017. Of course, we all know that resolutions are fairly difficult to maintain, which is why we’ve picked a few tips and tricks that are easy to adhere to.
Would you like to know more? Check them out below and start your new year with some fresh ideas, hints and budget tips.
Getting rid of your household clutter is a great way to simplify your life, which will make it easier to determine what you actually need, hopefully saving you money over the year. Furthermore, you can sell any unneeded items that crowd your home, while boosting your savings account.
Taking shorter showers will reduce your water bill, and improve your efficiency when getting ready in the mornings. Set yourself a timer and see how it affects your costs each quarter.
Being mindful is definitely not always easy, but can help you save money as you think carefully before making each purchase.
Pay attention to your monthly expenses, including your grocery bill and try to make cuts wherever possible.
Setting budgets will help keep your finances in check. Create a spreadsheet and enter your expenditure subtracted from your income to stay in charge of your money and savings.
This room looks wonderfully opulent, but the designers have actually imparted minimal furniture and accessories. Purchase wisely to create your desired aesthetic, and avoid overfilling your home’s rooms.
Setting goals is a great way to stick to your budget. Planning a holiday? Write down your expectations and keep them in an oblivious place to remind yourself regularly of the end goal.
Switching appliances and devices off at the wall can assist in saving you money, while replacing any old incandescent bulbs will assist in creating an environmentally friendly abode.
It’s not all doom and gloom! Remember that saving money will lead to your financial freedom. Reward yourself with little things along the way; a dinner with friends or a new household item will keep you focused and feeling happy in your home.
