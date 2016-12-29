The simple apartment with plenty of surprises

Get ready folks, because we’re heading to the fashion capital of Italy. The Lombardy region boasts one of the country’s most popular and trendy cities: Milan. A financial hub that is world-renowned for its shopping, dining and nightlife, the city is truly a glorious place to explore and discover.

So it’s no wonder that today we’ll be taking you on a tour of one of its apartments. Designed by Marco D’Andrea, this simple home comes replete with timeless colour schemes, minimalist luxury, and astute attention to detail.

Carefully planned to maximise easy liveability, the property is functional, versatile and wonderfully refreshing. Would you like to take a peek inside? Check it out here…