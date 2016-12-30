A dreamy white house built for relaxing

Do you need a luxurious getaway? Have you been planning a vacation, but haven’t quite figured out where to go? We’ve got just the place, and today’s feature project is truly spectacular! We’re going to be taking a peek inside a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable holistic retreat. Situated in Mallorca, Spain, this property is sure to impress with its pared-back yet peacefully opulent interiors, lavish suites and incredible décor.

Conceived, planned and undertaken by Bloomint Design, this property blends harmonious hues with comfortable, calm and neutral aesthetics. Boasting a range of relaxing meditation spaces, sensuous living areas and restful bedrooms, the Hotel Cal Reiet is an undeniably lush residence, bursting with verve, character and charisma. Would you like to take a peek inside? Read on below and gather a few tips or tricks for your own home…