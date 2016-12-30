A dreamy white house built for relaxing

Do you need a luxurious getaway? Have you been planning a vacation, but haven’t quite figured out where to go? We’ve got just the place, and today’s feature project is truly spectacular! We’re going to be taking a peek inside a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable holistic retreat. Situated in Mallorca, Spain, this property is sure to impress with its pared-back yet peacefully opulent interiors, lavish suites and incredible décor.
Conceived, planned and undertaken by Bloomint Design, this property blends harmonious hues with comfortable, calm and neutral aesthetics. Boasting a range of relaxing meditation spaces, sensuous living areas and restful bedrooms, the Hotel Cal Reiet is an undeniably lush residence, bursting with verve, character and charisma. Would you like to take a peek inside? Read on below and gather a few tips or tricks for your own home…
One of the first suites we take a peek inside is replete with an array of contemporary-rustic accoutrements. The interior designers have opted for a colour scheme that reflects the surrounding landscape; neutral tones reflect sand and straw, while the brighter navy and turquoise hues are reminiscent of the seaside and dusty blue skies.
The interior is truly one-of-a-kind, offering up a combination of patterned motifs, unique light fittings and traditional pieces of furniture. The spaces in this abode have also been utilised to their fullest, exploiting areas that are oft-neglected (such as under the staircase) and transforming them into usable living areas, seating spaces and wonderful split-level lounge zones.
Forget your worries and drift away to paradise with this sumptuous sleeping space that is every bit the perfectly lavish dream. Peaceful tones abound within this bedroom, boasting neutral hues, plush textiles, rustic finishes and a sense of true Spanish sensuousness.
To the left we see the wonderful Mediterranean aesthetic in the sleeping quarters, which is then coordinated with the bathroom to the right. Charming and special, the timber elements soften the stone accents, while the ample throw cushions and rugs ensure this is soft, inviting and elegant.
Entering the dining room and kitchen we have some seriously high expectations for the design and décor, but not surprisingly, we are not disappointed! The room is exactly what we would expect, with gloriously rustic pieces of furniture combined with a bright white palette and enough colourful accessories to impart a cheerful and joyous ambience. The cooking space is compact yet functional, recessively blending into the overall unified design.
Encapsulating all that is wonderful in the region, this next image proves that this is the ideal getaway! Bursting with bright pink blooms, the image on the left shows us the peaceful terrace, with colourful deck chairs and the ideal spot to chill out with a book and a refreshing glass of Palo.
To the right we see another of the bathrooms, which offers a large shower space, ideal for cooling off after a luxuriant swim in the sparkling swimming pool.
Taking a peek within another bedroom, we’re provided with another sleek combination of modern accessories, rustic furniture and sumptuous overtones. The timber furniture coordinates perfectly with the light cream colour scheme, while indoor plants add contrast and life to the interior spaces.
Lastly, and before we end our tour, we quickly check out the meditation and yoga space. Beautifully designed to evoke a sense of freedom and well being, this room is awash with timber tones, plenty of natural light and a comfy wooden floor. What more could you possibly want?
