The bright white apartment you'll want to copy

Today’s feature property is a surprisingly simple home, which has managed to incorporate a truly luxurious kitchen, along with plenty of other intriguing and unique design elements. One of the trickiest interior zones to design is undeniably the kitchen. As a central socialising and gathering point for one’s dwelling, this often-compact space needs to multi-function and offer serious versatility. However, this is made even more difficult if your home is spatially challenged and lacks the necessary square metres required to accommodate your dream cooking space.

Planned and undertaken by the team at PL Architecture, this Spanish abode ticks all the boxes and is a pleasant combination of subtle nuances, luminous rooms and sumptuously serene spaces. If you’re interested in seeing more, check out the rest of the striking dwelling below…