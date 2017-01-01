Your browser is out-of-date.

The bright white apartment you'll want to copy

Today’s feature property is a surprisingly simple home, which has managed to incorporate a truly luxurious kitchen, along with plenty of other intriguing and unique design elements. One of the trickiest interior zones to design is undeniably the kitchen. As a central socialising and gathering point for one’s dwelling, this often-compact space needs to multi-function and offer serious versatility. However, this is made even more difficult if your home is spatially challenged and lacks the necessary square metres required to accommodate your dream cooking space. 

Planned and undertaken by the team at PL Architecture, this Spanish abode ticks all the boxes and is a pleasant combination of subtle nuances, luminous rooms and sumptuously serene spaces. If you’re interested in seeing more, check out the rest of the striking dwelling below…

An all-white kitchen

The first room we take a peek inside is the luxurious all-white kitchen. Bursting with a sense of spaciousness, this is the ideal place to cook up a storm with delectable, local Spanish produce. The colour palette is bright yet neutral, with the designers opting for a range of crisp, titanium whites and more muted sand shades.

The finishes and fittings all work in perfect harmony, with glass and brushed stainless steel offering an opulent yet timeless appeal and aesthetic.

Sleek appliances and accessories

Small wine cabinets are paired with joinery to house the relevant tableware, while all the necessary appliances have been fitted perfectly within the bespoke joinery. Nothing has been forgotten in this cooking area, ensuring any event, gathering or occasion is a resounding success!

A formal dining area and high tech accessories

Turning around to take a peek at the dining room we see the light touches of colour that have been added through the use of art, accessories and appliances. The light blue fitting that looks very much like a lampshade is actually an extractor fan, effortlessly sucking cooking odours from this compact kitchen.

Sleek, chic and perfectly designed for minimalist and fashionable living, we're very taken by the smart planning that has gone into creating this renovated space. 

Plenty of lush greenery

A small dining area sits within the kitchen, offering a neat place for children to complete homework, or adults to socialise while the meal is being prepared.

Another nice addition to the room is the abundant greenery, which sits above the dining space, and drapes down towards the floor creating contrast, as well as purifying the air in the kitchen.

Tranquil sleeping spaces

Within the bedroom we see a truly serene ambience and atmosphere. The canopy bed is impressive and intimate, with passionate blue hues that evoke a sense of tranquillity and peace. 

Beautifully romantic, this room definitely embraces an aura of elegance, simplicity and relaxation. 2017 trends abound, as demonstrated with the Lapis Blue elements that add a touch of contrast, while boosting the room's fashionable status. 

Abundant, creative storage

Finally, we turn around and check out the other decorative details in the bedroom. The robe is contemporary with angular lines and plenty of modern touches. As well as providing ample storage space for clothing, it reflects the soft, sensuous ambience seen in the other parts of the room.

What did you think of this compact, simple and stylish apartment? If you’d like to see another, check out: The stylish and economical 123m² prefab home

What did you like about this simple apartment? 

