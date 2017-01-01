They built their home entrance (and it's beautiful!)

Are you a DIY fanatic, beginner or hopeful? Do you enjoy seeing truly fabulous home projects come to fruition? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you are definitely going to love what we have in store for you today! We’re going to check out an amazing before and after of an entrance that is sure to impress.

Situated at the front of the home and opening out to a large garden, this porch is more than simply a space to welcome guests. It has been created to offer a stylish socialising space, ideal for spending cool afternoons with friend, family or loved ones. This beautiful home is seamlessly enhanced by this smart, well-undertaken and neat DIY project. Interested? Check out this dream entrance below…