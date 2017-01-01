They built their home entrance (and it's beautiful!)

Are you a DIY fanatic, beginner or hopeful? Do you enjoy seeing truly fabulous home projects come to fruition? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you are definitely going to love what we have in store for you today! We’re going to check out an amazing before and after of an entrance that is sure to impress.
Situated at the front of the home and opening out to a large garden, this porch is more than simply a space to welcome guests. It has been created to offer a stylish socialising space, ideal for spending cool afternoons with friend, family or loved ones. This beautiful home is seamlessly enhanced by this smart, well-undertaken and neat DIY project. Interested? Check out this dream entrance below…
An essential step that is oft-neglected in many failed DIY stair, step and paving projects – the ground must be cleverly prepared before the final timber is installed. Here a bed of gravel is added with simple timber plinths to keep everything in place.
This mantra should be remembered and re-remembered by anyone who intends to undertake a DIY project. Instead of fixing your errors, you should practice measuring everything twice, and cutting materials once. By following this simple rule, you’ll prevent any wastage of materials, save money and ensure your project runs smoothly and fits perfectly!
Next up the timber boards are fixed to the underlying plinths. These are added gradually from one side to the other, and are affixed using nails, adhesive and weatherproof resin.
You might have noticed that gravel has been employed within each step section. This offers two different functions. Firstly the gravel provides a base that naturally levels itself out, offering structural integrity. Secondly, it provides an efficient drainage system for rain when it hits the decked area. If soil was utilised, flooding may occur and the result would be quite messy!
Wow! The end result is stunning and definitely enhances this outdoor living space. Once all of the timber planks were nailed together, the timber was sanded, varnished and polished to offer this darker, reddish hue. These final touches are important as they help seal the timber, ensuring it is resistant to inclement weather.
Making the most of the space, this new timber deck embraces the outdoors and offers individuals a place to gather and relax, soaking up the sun with flair and pizzazz.
Well and truly finished, the professional entrance looks absolutely superb, boasting a lightweight iron arch-cum-patio that has a verdant creeper grown overhead. The use of timber connects the home to the garden with a sense of nature and environmental friendliness, while the well-landscaped greenery is a definitely enhancement.
Stepping back slightly we see the gorgeous new space that has been adorned with wicker chairs, paper lanterns and several smaller accessories that add charm and character. The perfect summer spot, we can easily imagine relaxing here with friends and soaking up the luminous sun’s rays in style.
