22 pictures of a chic and creative dream home

Would you like to see how the other half live? Today on homify we’re going to show you! We’re visiting a fantastically luxurious abode designed by Arquitetura e Interior, and we’re sure it’s going to inspire you to update and revitalise your own home. Situated in the vibrant and vivacious city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this modern residence boasts an individual and unique aesthetic, with plenty of eye-catching features and elements.

Original, lavish and opulent, this villa tour begins in the entrance foyer, and takes us throughout the abode, within each elegant and refined room, ending in the home office. The ultimate entertainer, this dwelling contains gorgeous social spaces that communicate a sense of cohesion and cheerful energy. With outdoor spaces that connect the property’s occupants cohesively with a sense of nature, we’re sure this house will have something for everyone. Ready to take a tour? Let’s check it out below…