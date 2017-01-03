Your browser is out-of-date.

22 pictures of a chic and creative dream home

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
Would you like to see how the other half live? Today on homify we’re going to show you! We’re visiting a fantastically luxurious abode designed by Arquitetura e Interior, and we’re sure it’s going to inspire you to update and revitalise your own home. Situated in the vibrant and vivacious city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this modern residence boasts an individual and unique aesthetic, with plenty of eye-catching features and elements.

Original, lavish and opulent, this villa tour begins in the entrance foyer, and takes us throughout the abode, within each elegant and refined room, ending in the home office. The ultimate entertainer, this dwelling contains gorgeous social spaces that communicate a sense of cohesion and cheerful energy. With outdoor spaces that connect the property’s occupants cohesively with a sense of nature, we’re sure this house will have something for everyone. Ready to take a tour? Let’s check it out below…

1. This beautiful entrance gorgeously combines a range of interior textures seamlessly

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
2. Moving outside the vertical green wall is bright and engaging

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
3. Bored? Check out the range of activities here!

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
4. With plenty of indoor/outdoor dining space, this is the perfect space to entertain friends

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
5. A spa is ideal for those steamy nights when you need to unwind

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
6. The large, hinged front door is truly spectacular!

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
7. Suspended copper light fittings are beautiful within the double height space

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
8. Cosy textures and plush textiles keep the room feeling comfortable

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
9. Open plan interior spaces are roomy and perfect for family fun

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
10. A huge mirror is an opulent feature that adds a lavish touch

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
11. The ultimate chef’s kitchen, this long island is spectacular!

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
12. A smart breakfast bar is ideal for casual dining every day

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
13. Earthy tones ensure the room feels snug and elegant at the same time

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
14. This striking wood oven is perfect for cooking up a storm!

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
15. The master bedroom comes with its very own living room and home theatre

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
16. Mirrored furniture imparts a luxurious and sumptuous touch within the bathroom

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
17. The spa-like bathroom is definitely a desirable and luxurious feature…

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
18. Not to be outdone, the dressing room really makes a statement!

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
If you'd like some more interior inspiration, you can always contact a professional and design your own dressing room!

19. Bright and colourful children’s rooms are stylish, sophisticated and fun

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
20. Organic tones are once again employed in the bathroom to evoke a warm aesthetic

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
21. Another bathroom incorporates darker hues and mirrored surfaces to produce a bold ambience

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
22. Lastly, we enter the home workspace, which is a professional and brilliantly inviting setup!

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
What did you think? If you'd like to see another luxury home, check out: A great villa with a deceptive facade

A great villa with a deceptive facade
Which room is your favourite? Add your thoughts below!

