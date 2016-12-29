8 practical decor tips to make kitchen chores easier

Do you wake up dreading the journey to your kitchen? Are you invariably greeted by piles of dirty pots and pans and disorder? Well, it may be time to give your kitchen a new lease of life. And we're not merely talking about style or looks here. We're talking about the sheer convenience of spending time in this space. If the kitchen is not working for you in terms of functionality, then we have the right style medicine! Take a look at these decor tips to see how to make your kitchen chores easier…
You have to admit that your life in the kitchen revolves around the island, which is the main standalone counter that often holds most of your essentials, including the sink. You can easily install sockets on all sides of this island, so that you're never short of plug points when you want to run several gadgets at a time. Find sockets that come with pretty trap doors that will conceal them when not in use! This gorgeous kitchen was rendered by the interior architects at Sena Hayfavi.
A well-lit space is an easy one to work in. While we're not asking you to go all out and install glaring lights that will mar the beauty of the space, we do recommend the use of strip LED lighting, or focused lamps, to illuminate the countertops so that you can work unhindered.
Many of us find it difficult to store and retrieve utensils and other cooking essentials from pesky corners. So it's best to have a customised cabinet built into such corners, so you can easily make use of the space with specially designed shelves.
Pull and stow—that's the new mantra which will save you lots of time. Get these handy rail-enabled shelves that can be pulled out and pushed in at whim, without wasting time!
Opt for the kind of design which keeps the kitchen open, yet creates a partition with a breakfast nook. This way you have plenty of access to all areas, even as counter space increases.
If you're having trouble maintaining a sparkling plain-hued floor, go for patterns with the help of tiles or any other material. This will ensure that difficult stains do not show up easily.
Balance your artificial light with plenty of natural illumination, by aligning the kitchen with a door or window. This will also ensure proper ventilation, which is great for an odour-free kitchen while you're cooking.
Install a dining table as part of the kitchen island, so that you can serve while you cook, and save time into the bargain!
For more kitchen inspiration and ideas, check out: 13 kitchen and dining tables you'll want in your home.