Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 practical decor tips to make kitchen chores easier

Justwords Justwords
K. YILMAZ EVİ, Teknik Sanat İç Mimarlık Renovasyon Ltd. Şti. Teknik Sanat İç Mimarlık Renovasyon Ltd. Şti. Classic style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Do you wake up dreading the journey to your kitchen? Are you invariably greeted by piles of dirty pots and pans and disorder? Well, it may be time to give your kitchen a new lease of life. And we're not merely talking about style or looks here. We're talking about the sheer convenience of spending time in this space. If the kitchen is not working for you in terms of functionality, then we have the right style medicine! Take a look at these decor tips to see how to make your kitchen chores easier…

1. ​Sockets in the island

homify KitchenBench tops
homify

homify
homify
homify

You have to admit that your life in the kitchen revolves around the island, which is the main standalone counter that often holds most of your essentials, including the sink. You can easily install sockets on all sides of this island, so that you're never short of plug points when you want to run several gadgets at a time. Find sockets that come with pretty trap doors that will conceal them when not in use! This gorgeous kitchen was rendered by the interior architects at Sena Hayfavi

​2. Well-lit space

Firuzağa Ev, Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Scandinavian style kitchen
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji

Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji

A well-lit space is an easy one to work in. While we're not asking you to go all out and install glaring lights that will mar the beauty of the space, we do recommend the use of strip LED lighting, or focused lamps, to illuminate the countertops so that you can work unhindered.

3. ​Corner cabinets

ETİLER KONUT, GENT İÇ MİMARLIK GENT İÇ MİMARLIK Modern kitchen
GENT İÇ MİMARLIK

GENT İÇ MİMARLIK
GENT İÇ MİMARLIK
GENT İÇ MİMARLIK

Many of us find it difficult to store and retrieve utensils and other cooking essentials from pesky corners. So it's best to have a customised cabinet built into such corners, so you can easily make use of the space with specially designed shelves. 

​4. Sliding shelves

ANTRASIT MUTFAK, Ada Ahşap Ada Ahşap Modern kitchen
Ada Ahşap

Ada Ahşap
Ada Ahşap
Ada Ahşap

Pull and stow—that's the new mantra which will save you lots of time. Get these handy rail-enabled shelves that can be pulled out and pushed in at whim, without wasting time!

5. ​Peninsula design

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Opt for the kind of design which keeps the kitchen open, yet creates a partition with a breakfast nook. This way you have plenty of access to all areas, even as counter space increases.

6. ​Patterned floor

K. YILMAZ EVİ, Teknik Sanat İç Mimarlık Renovasyon Ltd. Şti. Teknik Sanat İç Mimarlık Renovasyon Ltd. Şti. Classic style kitchen
Teknik Sanat İç Mimarlık Renovasyon Ltd. Şti.

Teknik Sanat İç Mimarlık Renovasyon Ltd. Şti.
Teknik Sanat İç Mimarlık Renovasyon Ltd. Şti.
Teknik Sanat İç Mimarlık Renovasyon Ltd. Şti.

If you're having trouble maintaining a sparkling plain-hued floor, go for patterns with the help of tiles or any other material. This will ensure that difficult stains do not show up easily.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​7. Natural light

Interior Designs , CCT INVESTMENTS CCT INVESTMENTS Modern kitchen
CCT INVESTMENTS

CCT INVESTMENTS
CCT INVESTMENTS
CCT INVESTMENTS

Balance your artificial light with plenty of natural illumination, by aligning the kitchen with a door or window. This will also ensure proper ventilation, which is great for an odour-free kitchen while you're cooking.

8. ​Dining area built into the island

Mekan Tasarımı, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern kitchen
Bilgece Tasarım

Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım

Install a dining table as part of the kitchen island, so that you can serve while you cook, and save time into the bargain!

For more kitchen inspiration and ideas, check out: 13 kitchen and dining tables you'll want in your home.

Grills and wood ovens—7 crazy options!
Do you have any additional kitchen tips for us?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks