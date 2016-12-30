20 beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star

For our next Ideabook, we're following the wooden trail! Wood is one of the most timeless and elegant elements in design, and its addition improves pretty much any space in the home. So today, we've assembled 20 bathrooms that have incorporated the beauty of this element. Take a look at these stunning spaces to see how this robust and practical material has been used. Enjoy!
Warmth comes calling in this modern and neutral bathroom, courtesy of the beautifully offset wooden floor and beams.
The walls and counter blend in effortlessly, thanks to the natural grain of the wood cladding this bathroom.
The rich tone of the cabinets is an undeniable showstopper in the glass environs of this bathroom! This stylish space was created by the architects at Azcona Vega Arquitectos.
This classy bathroom has a natural grain artistically rendered in laminate, which clads the walls and floor of the space elegantly.
This white cottage-style bathroom has a rustic edge, thanks to the beams overhead and the rich timber floor.
This stone and wood bathroom has a sophisticated look, perfectly balanced by white fixtures.
This glass shower stall packs a wooden surprise inside. The effect is almost sauna-like in its cosiness!
The raw wooden finish of the shelves creates a bizarre and brilliant fusion, when combined with the sleek, grey tiles.
This attic-like bathroom has charming wooden additions that combine well with the ceramic and stone features.
This wooden deck has been created as the perfect platform for a cosy bathtub.
This modern looking Jacuzzi has a snazzy wooden floor, which continues upwards as a panel on the wall.
The wooden appeal here has been carried forth from the large cabinet in the bathroom, to the shelves and closet in the bedroom.
This hardwood floor has a ceramic slab inlay, for an interesting effect in front of the sink.
Wooden surfaces and wicker baskets make for a charming countryside look in this bathroom.
Wood has been used in this contemporary bathroom too, which shows us just how versatile it is!
This bathroom has a wonderfully soothing look, thanks to the laminated walls and gentle daylight.
The raw textures and hues give a cosy and rugged feel to this bathroom! The wooden floor ensures that there is a balancing factor, while the industrial-looking table stands to one side.
The slope of this ceiling is a seriously solid one, finished with wooden sheets and beams. Wood lines the floor underneath, too, perfectly offsetting the grey marble bathtub.
The wooden floor here is a bright addition to this geometric monochrome bathroom.
This bathroom has a warm and rustic edge, thanks to the use of wood and exposed stone. The whole effect is cosy yet modern.
