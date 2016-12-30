Your browser is out-of-date.

20 beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern bathroom
For our next Ideabook, we're following the wooden trail! Wood is one of the most timeless and elegant elements in design, and its addition improves pretty much any space in the home. So today, we've assembled 20 bathrooms that have incorporated the beauty of this element. Take a look at these stunning spaces to see how this robust and practical material has been used. Enjoy!

1. ​Wooden warmth

Ideas y más ideas, ALI-CURA ALI-CURA Modern bathroom
ALI-CURA

Warmth comes calling in this modern and neutral bathroom, courtesy of the beautifully offset wooden floor and beams.

2. Cabin-style walls and counter

Otros interiores de Patagonia Log Homes, Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Country style bathroom Wood Wood effect
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén

The walls and counter blend in effortlessly, thanks to the natural grain of the wood cladding this bathroom.

3. ​Rich cabinets

Viviendas Loteo Las Lavandas, Azcona Vega Arquitectos Azcona Vega Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Azcona Vega Arquitectos

The rich tone of the cabinets is an undeniable showstopper in the glass environs of this bathroom! This stylish space was created by the architects at Azcona Vega Arquitectos

​4. Laminated surfaces

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
GLR Arquitectos

This classy bathroom has a natural grain artistically rendered in laminate, which clads the walls and floor of the space elegantly.

5. ​Rustic good looks

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
von Mann Architektur GmbH

This white cottage-style bathroom has a rustic edge, thanks to the beams overhead and the rich timber floor.

6. ​Stone and wood

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist style bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

This stone and wood bathroom has a sophisticated look, perfectly balanced by white fixtures.

7. ​Wooden shower stall

Reforma Hostel Palermo, DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos Modern bathroom
DX ARQ—DisegnoX Arquitectos

This glass shower stall packs a wooden surprise inside. The effect is almost sauna-like in its cosiness!

8. ​Raw meets sleek

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
Andrea Rossini Architetto

The raw wooden finish of the shelves creates a bizarre and brilliant fusion, when combined with the sleek, grey tiles.

​9. Attic look

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

This attic-like bathroom has charming wooden additions that combine well with the ceramic and stone features.

​10. Decked with wood

Remodelación Departamento en Cabo Corrientes, ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño Modern bathroom
ArqmdP—Arquitectura + Diseño

This wooden deck has been created as the perfect platform for a cosy bathtub.

11. ​Wood for the Jacuzzi

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

This modern looking Jacuzzi has a snazzy wooden floor, which continues upwards as a panel on the wall.

​12. All-wood theme

homify Modern bathroom
homify

The wooden appeal here has been carried forth from the large cabinet in the bathroom, to the shelves and closet in the bedroom.

​13. Ceramic inlay

BAÑOS LN, LN-arquitectura LN-arquitectura Modern bathroom
LN-arquitectura

BAÑOS LN

This hardwood floor has a ceramic slab inlay, for an interesting effect in front of the sink.

​14. Charming cottage style

VILLA - GASSIN, PASSAGE CITRON PASSAGE CITRON Mediterranean style bathroom
PASSAGE CITRON

Wooden surfaces and wicker baskets make for a charming countryside look in this bathroom.

15. ​Contemporary chic

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Wood has been used in this contemporary bathroom too, which shows us just how versatile it is!

16. ​Laminated wooden bath

homify Modern bathroom
homify

This bathroom has a wonderfully soothing look, thanks to the laminated walls and gentle daylight.

​17. Cave style

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style bathroom
Pixcity

The raw textures and hues give a cosy and rugged feel to this bathroom! The wooden floor ensures that there is a balancing factor, while the industrial-looking table stands to one side.

18. ​Solid leanings

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bathroom
archstudiodesign

The slope of this ceiling is a seriously solid one, finished with wooden sheets and beams. Wood lines the floor underneath, too, perfectly offsetting the grey marble bathtub.

19. ​Going monochrome

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern bathroom Metallic/Silver
LAVRADIO DESIGN

The wooden floor here is a bright addition to this geometric monochrome bathroom.

20. ​Rustic edge

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

This bathroom has a warm and rustic edge, thanks to the use of wood and exposed stone. The whole effect is cosy yet modern.

For more brilliant bathroom wisdom, don't miss: 6 reasons why renovating your bathroom is worth it.

A dreamy white house built for relaxing
Which of these bathrooms would you pick?

