8 inspiring designs for your indoor entrance

J. Utah—homify
Apartamento Lisboa, Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa
The entrance to the house is where you greet guests and visitors. Did you know it's also seen as a reflection not only of the whole house, but of the people who own the house? A home entrance is usually designed according to the style exhibited in the rest of the rooms. Although the function of an entrance is different, there's an aesthetic within the general design of the home which should remain consistent. This is why the process of selecting the entrance needs some informed decisions. 

So today at homify, we're giving you 8 gorgeous entrance hall ideas to help you make the best impression! Enjoy.

1. Vibrant hues

HALLS DE ENTRADA CHEIOS DE PERSONALIDADE, ANTARTE
ANTARTE

ANTARTE
ANTARTE
ANTARTE

A bold turquoise hue and the use of a small colourful rug is a clear expression of the vibrant welcome your guests will receive! The chic entrance table and eclectic accessories emphasize the sense of vitality and style.

2. Simple storage

Квартира в ЖК Янтарный Город, MARION STUDIO
MARION STUDIO

MARION STUDIO
MARION STUDIO
MARION STUDIO

Here we see the entrance to a smart and chic home, highlighted by oak cabinets and white wardrobe doors. This stylish furniture blends well with the decorative clock and bird sculptures, completing the classical look.

3. Shabby chic

Einrichtungsprojekt Altbauwohnung in HH, Atmosphere Judith Thiel
Atmosphere Judith Thiel

Atmosphere Judith Thiel
Atmosphere Judith Thiel
Atmosphere Judith Thiel

In this entrance we're met by two Thomas Sheraton designer chairs, with distinctive antique-style lights next to the hallway mirror. The use of wood gives a rustic, old world feel, while at the same time displaying a subtle understanding of the colours which create a calm and tranquil mood. The person who lives here might well be pleased with their station in life and proud of their house.

4. Bold entrance

homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here we're at the entrance of someone very creative. Bold black, white and yellow, with a simple illustration of a house and smoking chimney. There is colour here, and the creative idea of using a wall as a blackboard which can be changed whenever one feels by using some chalk. We love the suspension of lighting and the industrial pattern on the white brick wall.

5. Elegance in simplicity

Apartamento Lisboa, Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa

Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa

Less is often more in the interior design world. Here we have a perfect example of elegance in simplicity. The background wallpaper is in broad horizontal stripes, making the wall seem wider than it is. The table is clean and white, allowing the two brass lamps with pink shades to break the monotone colours of the room. The effect is strikingly calm and chic. Have a look at some more great home entrance ideas.

6. Family gathering

Penthouse, Zurich, Studio Frey
Studio Frey

Penthouse, Zurich

Studio Frey
Studio Frey
Studio Frey

Here, three beautiful shelves have been used to create a photo gallery of the family. The choice of colour really works in providing a feeling of comfort and peace as soon as you enter the house. We love the recessed ceiling lights and the storage container.

7. A practical introduction

miniszyk, unikat:lab
unikat:lab

miniszyk

unikat:lab
unikat:lab
unikat:lab

Next up is a black background wall with pink velour seat for comfort and style. The grey pattern coat hanger with colourful pegs for clothes is a delightful touch.

8. White elegance

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

A House On The River

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

Finally, we have an ultra-sleek entrance in white, complete with natural wooden banisters and wicker baskets.The tiled floor and matching blooms add to the neutral coolness, completing the look perfectly. 

How could you improve your own entrance hallway?

