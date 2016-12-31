8 inspiring designs for your indoor entrance

The entrance to the house is where you greet guests and visitors. Did you know it's also seen as a reflection not only of the whole house, but of the people who own the house? A home entrance is usually designed according to the style exhibited in the rest of the rooms. Although the function of an entrance is different, there's an aesthetic within the general design of the home which should remain consistent. This is why the process of selecting the entrance needs some informed decisions.
So today at homify, we're giving you 8 gorgeous entrance hall ideas to help you make the best impression! Enjoy.
A bold turquoise hue and the use of a small colourful rug is a clear expression of the vibrant welcome your guests will receive! The chic entrance table and eclectic accessories emphasize the sense of vitality and style.
Here we see the entrance to a smart and chic home, highlighted by oak cabinets and white wardrobe doors. This stylish furniture blends well with the decorative clock and bird sculptures, completing the classical look.
In this entrance we're met by two Thomas Sheraton designer chairs, with distinctive antique-style lights next to the hallway mirror. The use of wood gives a rustic, old world feel, while at the same time displaying a subtle understanding of the colours which create a calm and tranquil mood. The person who lives here might well be pleased with their station in life and proud of their house.
Here we're at the entrance of someone very creative. Bold black, white and yellow, with a simple illustration of a house and smoking chimney. There is colour here, and the creative idea of using a wall as a blackboard which can be changed whenever one feels by using some chalk. We love the suspension of lighting and the industrial pattern on the white brick wall.
Less is often more in the interior design world. Here we have a perfect example of elegance in simplicity. The background wallpaper is in broad horizontal stripes, making the wall seem wider than it is. The table is clean and white, allowing the two brass lamps with pink shades to break the monotone colours of the room. The effect is strikingly calm and chic. Have a look at some more great home entrance ideas.
Here, three beautiful shelves have been used to create a photo gallery of the family. The choice of colour really works in providing a feeling of comfort and peace as soon as you enter the house. We love the recessed ceiling lights and the storage container.
Next up is a black background wall with pink velour seat for comfort and style. The grey pattern coat hanger with colourful pegs for clothes is a delightful touch.
Finally, we have an ultra-sleek entrance in white, complete with natural wooden banisters and wicker baskets.The tiled floor and matching blooms add to the neutral coolness, completing the look perfectly.