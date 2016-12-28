An amazing modern home full of ideas to copy

Don't you just love it when one single property is so well designed and thought out that it offers a heap of inspiration, all within four walls? We do, which is why we are so keen to show you the lovely apartment that we are going to today! A haven of modern tranquility, cool tones and ingenious storage solutions, it is everything you could ever want in a contemporary home so we tip our cap to the interior designer that curated it! A truly beautiful, homely space that wants for nothing, we think every room is an inspiration, so let's take a look now and see if you agree with us!
White and grey are two colours that simply belong together, especially in modern homes that have been designed to look sharp, crisp and timeless. As an added bonus, grey is being heralded as THE colour for 2017, so if you choose to copy this element, you'll be so cutting edge!
Whatever size home you have, you can never have too much storage, especially not clever built-in styles that actually add to the wider aesthetic! Hallway storage is a fantastic idea as it allows for some personal effects to lift the space, as well as offering a practical solution.
This bathroom might be small, but it is mighty stylish! With a number of different heights in play, nothing feels too 'stock' or standard and creates a contemporary dialogue that is engaging and delightful. The simple grey and white scheme used here really heightens the modern look too!
You might think that natural wood is a material that is reserved for rustic homes, but you'd be surprised at how contemporary it can look, when left in a relatively unfinished state. The modern sink here really helps to keep the bathroom clean and simple and without bulky storage in place, the grey slate wall tiles can really shine.
Modern homes are notorious for making room divides a whole lot more stylish and less oppressive, with smaller, more delicate versions frequently being used. We love this half height wall that neatly cordons off the bath, without stopping the flow of natural light or breaking up a small room too much. What an idea to steal!
Just when you think you've seen all the inspiration you can handle from one home, a second bathroom pops up and blows you away! The more rustic finish in this room is perfectly countered by amazing contemporary suite items, which has created the perfect hybrid space. Amazing!
