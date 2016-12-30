Your browser is out-of-date.

15 beautiful and creative headboards you'll love

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Scandinavian style bedroom
There are certain finishing touches that can really make a bedroom shine and we think that a gorgeous headboard is chief amongst them! The only question is, which style will you choose? Which would go best with the rest of your aesthetic and do you have a particular colour and theme in mind? Interior designers are adept at choosing the right headboard, but we wanted to give you some great ideas to choose from, so you can wow friends and family with your amazing taste! If a headboard is exactly what your bedroom is missing, take a look at these brilliant ideas and see if you can get one bought today!

1. Upcycled and brilliant.

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Repurposing shabby chic shutters as a unique headboard looks amazing here, and we are desperate to emulate the look! In an all-white bedroom, this single rustic touch adds so much character and warmth.

2. Quilted luxury.

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Scandinavian style bedroom
Be In Art

Be In Art
Be In Art
Be In Art

Just because something is traditional, it doesn't mean that it is out of fashion! A large and luxurious quilted headboard is a fantastic way to add some extra romance and oomph to your bed!

3. Full width and fantastic.

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Why just have a headboard the width of your bed when you can install one the full width of the wall? It makes such an impact and when created from reclaimed wooden boards, has almost a driftwood feel to it. So perfect for a nautical bedroom!

4. Up and over!

FOTORREALISMOS, A|H Decoración e interiorismo A|H Decoración e interiorismo Scandinavian style bedroom
A|H Decoración e interiorismo

A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo

A simple headboard to look at, this wooden installation, which gently suspends above the bed, looks amazing. It's almost a modern take on a canopy bed! Now there's an idea; what about adding some drapes?

5. A pop of colour.

Atrevido Ático para Soltera en Colores Blanco, Negro y Naranja, Artur Akopov Artur Akopov Scandinavian style bedroom
Artur Akopov

Artur Akopov
Artur Akopov
Artur Akopov

A headboard is a great way to make an accent colour come to life in your bedroom, as it will act as a focal point in the room, but at the same time, not be too big or overbearing! This orange version is incredible!

6. Painted and perfect.

Modern chalet, Бражинская Бражинская Scandinavian style bedroom
Бражинская

Бражинская
Бражинская
Бражинская

Some simple wooden boards, painted in a pastel hue in the shabby chic style are ideal for an artistic bedroom with plenty of other unique touches! What a way to gracefully inject a little extra prettiness!

7. Simple and Scandinavian.

Zig Zag bed room キリコ設計事務所 Scandinavian style bedroom
キリコ設計事務所

Zig Zag bed room

キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

If it's made form natural wood and has a simplistic form, you can pretty much guarantee that it is Scandinavian in style! This headboard definitely is and we love the delicate striations that make so much more of the bright white wall behind it!

8. Built-in and beautiful.

kleine Musterwohnung, Karin Armbrust Karin Armbrust Scandinavian style bedroom
Karin Armbrust

Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust

Not every bed has space for an aftermarket headboard, as some are designed and built with them already firmly in place. We really love this white metal and wood bedstead with integrated headboard, as it's so simple and timeless!

9. Fancy metalwork.

Дизайн квартиры в скандинавском стиле, Mebius Group Mebius Group Scandinavian style bedroom
Mebius Group

Mebius Group
Mebius Group
Mebius Group

When nothing but a truly romantic bed will do, you have to consider a French country-style headboard! The swirls and detailing add such a feminine feel and when accessorised, with a dream catcher for example, they really come to life!

10. A modern take on a classic.

Mieszkanie Wilanów, Devangari Design Devangari Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Devangari Design

Devangari Design
Devangari Design
Devangari Design

If a luxury quilted headboard isn't quite what you're after but you like the idea of a fabric headboard, how about something more like this example? The chic rectangles of padding and modern covering look great, especially with a backlighting effect!

11. Perfect pallets.

Gdańsk, Ul.Chmielna, Raca Architekci Raca Architekci Scandinavian style bedroom
Raca Architekci

Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci

For a quick, cheap and easy headboard, wooden pallets are a fantastic material. You can leave them bare, paint them or even add some side lights, to make them really stand out!

12. Ethnic identity.

HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Mediterranean style bedroom
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

If ornately carved furniture is right up your street, then perhaps repurposing some exotic screens as a headboard is a good idea? We love these yellow ones that have an Indian look and feel to them and think they really add something to the space!

13. Unfinished wood.

사랑스럽고 다정한 나의 보보뚜 [경주 괘릉리], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Mediterranean style bedroom
윤성하우징

윤성하우징
윤성하우징
윤성하우징

There's something so appealing about large slabs of wood that haven't been perfectly finished, as this decadent slice of what we think is walnut, proves. You just want to reach out and stroke the gentle swirls, don't you?

14. Panelled chic.

Maison au Cap Ferret, Concept Home Setting Concept Home Setting Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Home Setting

Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting

Here's a great idea! When you want to add some character and charm to your bedroom with your headboard, wall panelling is a fantastic idea! Easy to fit and perfect for painting, it can be customised instantly to match your bed.

15. A matching pair.

SOUTHERN COMFORT, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Rustic style bedroom
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

If you have a bedroom with twin beds instead of a double, why not embrace some matching décor and get them both the same headboard? If you go for something colourful, the effect will be even better, plus, you can add shape for style too!

Which of these headboards would you love for your bedroom?

