15 beautiful and creative headboards you'll love

There are certain finishing touches that can really make a bedroom shine and we think that a gorgeous headboard is chief amongst them! The only question is, which style will you choose? Which would go best with the rest of your aesthetic and do you have a particular colour and theme in mind? Interior designers are adept at choosing the right headboard, but we wanted to give you some great ideas to choose from, so you can wow friends and family with your amazing taste! If a headboard is exactly what your bedroom is missing, take a look at these brilliant ideas and see if you can get one bought today!
Repurposing shabby chic shutters as a unique headboard looks amazing here, and we are desperate to emulate the look! In an all-white bedroom, this single rustic touch adds so much character and warmth.
Just because something is traditional, it doesn't mean that it is out of fashion! A large and luxurious quilted headboard is a fantastic way to add some extra romance and oomph to your bed!
Why just have a headboard the width of your bed when you can install one the full width of the wall? It makes such an impact and when created from reclaimed wooden boards, has almost a driftwood feel to it. So perfect for a nautical bedroom!
A simple headboard to look at, this wooden installation, which gently suspends above the bed, looks amazing. It's almost a modern take on a canopy bed! Now there's an idea; what about adding some drapes?
A headboard is a great way to make an accent colour come to life in your bedroom, as it will act as a focal point in the room, but at the same time, not be too big or overbearing! This orange version is incredible!
Some simple wooden boards, painted in a pastel hue in the shabby chic style are ideal for an artistic bedroom with plenty of other unique touches! What a way to gracefully inject a little extra prettiness!
If it's made form natural wood and has a simplistic form, you can pretty much guarantee that it is Scandinavian in style! This headboard definitely is and we love the delicate striations that make so much more of the bright white wall behind it!
Not every bed has space for an aftermarket headboard, as some are designed and built with them already firmly in place. We really love this white metal and wood bedstead with integrated headboard, as it's so simple and timeless!
When nothing but a truly romantic bed will do, you have to consider a French country-style headboard! The swirls and detailing add such a feminine feel and when accessorised, with a dream catcher for example, they really come to life!
If a luxury quilted headboard isn't quite what you're after but you like the idea of a fabric headboard, how about something more like this example? The chic rectangles of padding and modern covering look great, especially with a backlighting effect!
For a quick, cheap and easy headboard, wooden pallets are a fantastic material. You can leave them bare, paint them or even add some side lights, to make them really stand out!
If ornately carved furniture is right up your street, then perhaps repurposing some exotic screens as a headboard is a good idea? We love these yellow ones that have an Indian look and feel to them and think they really add something to the space!
There's something so appealing about large slabs of wood that haven't been perfectly finished, as this decadent slice of what we think is walnut, proves. You just want to reach out and stroke the gentle swirls, don't you?
Here's a great idea! When you want to add some character and charm to your bedroom with your headboard, wall panelling is a fantastic idea! Easy to fit and perfect for painting, it can be customised instantly to match your bed.
If you have a bedroom with twin beds instead of a double, why not embrace some matching décor and get them both the same headboard? If you go for something colourful, the effect will be even better, plus, you can add shape for style too!
