Luxurious table linen

Table linen adds elegance and style to any occasion, be it breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner—the modest and relatively unassuming kitchen accessory ensures your mealtimes are crisp, clean, festive and fabulous. The humble tablecloth itself has a long and varied history, with its roots traced back nearly 2000 years. The first-known tablecloth aficionado was a Roman chap named Martial, who lived during the 1st century AD, and whose poetry guides us to the earliest use of napery. During this time, we have seen its progression from simple and perfunctory household necessity, to stylishly designed item used to enhance one’s dining experience.

Thankfully we have moved past the psychedelic pastiche of 60s vinyl-topped numbers, and these days we see countless choices when it comes to our table linen. From runners and cloths to mats and napkins, it can be difficult to choose a stylish setting, let alone pick a cohesive collection of sophisticated and classy linens. Take a gander over the following examples below and ensure you make your next dinner party a trendy event to remember.