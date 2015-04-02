A 60s time warp: stylish retro interiors

The 60s were a time of spiritual revolution, when wild attitudes clashed with the conservative view of traditionalists and a new wave of thinking washed over the globe like an unstoppable tsunami. Out of this new evolutionary trend came an innovative way to design one’s domestic space—colour was a suddenly an important consideration, and texture took on new meaning, as ingenious uses were found for paper, plastics and carpet. Many of us will associate 60s retro design with repugnant baby-poo-brown paintwork, garish orange bedspreads, and melodramatic floral curtains. However, beneath the psychedelic intensity of gaudy colour, their lies a sophisticated nuance of nifty and avant-garde attitude. Whether the 60s remind you of Randall and Hopkirk, Batman, or sticky polypropylene furniture, their décor and aesthetic sensibility is a historically formidable tour-de-force in the 20th century design timeline.

So how to make the most of this era without seeming kitschy or crass? Choose a contemporary modern design that injects a little flower power cleverly—take the best bits of the swinging sixties, and renounce the acid-edged misfires that often plague retro interior design. For a hand in the right direction, check out the following stylishly modern vintage interiors and infuse a little chic-hippy attitude into your domestic space.