Rooms
Tribal elements for the home

VIVIENDA TRAVESSERA, The Room Studio The Room Studio Colonial style bedroom
What comes to your mind’s eye when you hear the expression ‘tribal motif’? Bengali firelight along sandy frond paths? Tarzan-sized doses of jungle motif? Perhaps a hint of Aztec-imbued stonework or even a mystical and meticulous array of island-inspired Arabesque patterning? The options are endless—whether it’s rugs, ornaments, wallpapering, or even full room overhauls, harnessing the glory and majesty of some of the more intrepid, naturalistic settings outside the home environment can really make for some truly remarkable interior design choices. 

This week, homify invites you to go a little tribal—take a trek through these dazzling tricks, bits and tips in the examples below and take into account some of the fabulous tribal-esque elements of offer to blend in with your domestic spaces.

Painterly rug and tribal contrast

English Rose_Purple Haze Knots Rugs Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Knots Rugs

English Rose_Purple Haze

Knots Rugs
Knots Rugs
Knots Rugs

One way to enhance your living space and inject a little cultural oomph, is with some tribal elements and decoration. This room is picture perfect, with a stylish painterly rug and neutral heritage furniture, the tribal elements and raw wicker adornments create a wonderful ambient balance. Add these bold tribal and cultural ornamentation with stark white ceiling, off-white walls, and a blend of contemporary and heritage furniture.

Colourful throw rug

VIVIENDA TRAVESSERA, The Room Studio The Room Studio Colonial style bedroom
The Room Studio

The Room Studio
The Room Studio
The Room Studio

Perhaps you want a hint of colour in your domestic space, a little brightness to contrast simple minimalism—this is a stunning example of a neutral and well-crafted bedroom design. The four-poster bed exudes a rawness which matches excellently with the drum shaped side table and floor length mirror. Added to this, a neutral bed sheet combination with standout tribal style quilt and bright throw cushions. This room is bold, its natural, and its luxuriously stylish.

Cherished ornaments

Новое ар деко, МАРИНА БУСЕЛ интерьерный дизайн МАРИНА БУСЕЛ интерьерный дизайн Eclectic style bedroom
МАРИНА БУСЕЛ интерьерный дизайн

МАРИНА БУСЕЛ интерьерный дизайн
МАРИНА БУСЕЛ интерьерный дизайн
МАРИНА БУСЕЛ интерьерный дизайн

When decorating a room, it is important to select pieces of ornamentation and adornment that mean something to you and the surrounding room’s interior. There is no point filling a space with pieces of clutter, while stylish and pretty, contribute nothing to the deeper ambience and character of the space. Instead of simply purchasing bucket loads of embellishment from your local homewares store, think creatively and incorporate items that are significant, cherished or meaningful in some way. This interior illustrated above displays a perfect balance between furniture, adornment and restraint. Without adding too many pieces, the few tribal elements that have been infused are well chosen and thoughtful.

A mid-century adventure

Новое ар деко, МАРИНА БУСЕЛ интерьерный дизайн МАРИНА БУСЕЛ интерьерный дизайн Eclectic style bedroom
МАРИНА БУСЕЛ интерьерный дизайн

МАРИНА БУСЕЛ интерьерный дизайн
МАРИНА БУСЕЛ интерьерный дизайн
МАРИНА БУСЕЛ интерьерный дизайн

Create a little adventure in your home with a selection of well-chosen homewares, and mid-century furniture. This example is a great illustration of how a bland or boring corner of a room can be changed and altered with adornments to provide colour and interest to the space. Simply add indoor plant, art deco console table, retro lamp and stylish objet d’art, for a space that is eclectic and considerate.

Gallery style wallpaper

Elıtıs- Eldorado, LOT Duvar Kağıdı ve Kumaş LOT Duvar Kağıdı ve Kumaş Walls & flooringWallpaper
LOT Duvar Kağıdı ve Kumaş

LOT Duvar Kağıdı ve Kumaş
LOT Duvar Kağıdı ve Kumaş
LOT Duvar Kağıdı ve Kumaş

Perhaps you want a space that evokes a little tribal style without needing to adorn the room with any embellishments? Take a look at this exciting wallpaper, its earthy colours exude a sense of nature, as does the bark-like texture of the paper.

Contemporary tribal accessories

Table Mum,Dad & Me , Mum,Dad & Me Mum,Dad & Me Living roomSide tables & trays
Mum,Dad &amp; Me

Mum,Dad & Me
Mum,Dad &amp; Me
Mum,Dad & Me

These days tribal accessories, or tribal print vary in their style and appeal. Try mixing up patterns and prints and infusing a contemporary tribal element such as some faux antlers, geometric throw cushions, or exciting outdoor patterned rug.

A cosy retreat

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Patterns are back in a big way this season, and why not incorporate them into your home with some tribal décor and decoration? This cosy living space evokes a sense of wonderment and style—from the large open fireplace to the modular seating, this room oozes a sense of rustic refinement, and opulent comfort.

Homify 360 - Villa in Quinta do Lago

