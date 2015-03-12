Tribal elements for the home

What comes to your mind’s eye when you hear the expression ‘tribal motif’? Bengali firelight along sandy frond paths? Tarzan-sized doses of jungle motif? Perhaps a hint of Aztec-imbued stonework or even a mystical and meticulous array of island-inspired Arabesque patterning? The options are endless—whether it’s rugs, ornaments, wallpapering, or even full room overhauls, harnessing the glory and majesty of some of the more intrepid, naturalistic settings outside the home environment can really make for some truly remarkable interior design choices.

This week, homify invites you to go a little tribal—take a trek through these dazzling tricks, bits and tips in the examples below and take into account some of the fabulous tribal-esque elements of offer to blend in with your domestic spaces.