Decorating with stripes

Stripes! This popular and well-tried design aesthetic conjures up a feeling residing somewhere between seaside luxury and outdated melancholic faded wallpaper. The good news is, stripes are a timeless and enduring decorative home feature that show no sign of slowing in their popularity or admiration. But how to incorporate this age-defying and versatile print? Simplicity is generally the key to striped success—overdoing this pattern (or any pattern for that matter) can cause a design upset and induce a fundamental flaw within your interior décor. Avoid any nautical nightmares or stripy maritime misadventures and ensure you create a space that enhances this bold pattern choice by integrating it smartly and carefully.

Time to earn your design stripes—take a look at the following examples below, an incorporate a little sophisticated linear motif into your abode to reap the stylish rewards.