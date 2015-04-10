Make a statement with your bedroom furniture

What do the great, lavish and opulent bedchambers of Louis XIV of France and the decidedly more crass boudoir of Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion have in common? They’re both statement-making bedrooms that favour bold luxuries and wild showpiece décor. Now, you most certainly will not wish to replicate the racy aesthetic of a Hollywood bachelor whose signature outfit is a sailor hat and maroon velvet smoking jacket. However, you may like to create your own statement-making bedroom with a blend of unique, refined, and effortless style. After all, our bedrooms are our retreats, our sacred spaces where we go to rest, rejuvenate, and revive for the hectic day or week ahead. It makes sense that we want these rooms to be our own original spaces with a design and décor that matches our needs. By infusing a little of our personality into our sleeping spaces, we can produce an area of individual vivacity and stylish spirit.
But where to start? Often when deciding to renovate or refresh one’s space it can be tricky to know what items will act as a bold statement, and which will contribute to the overall appeal of the bedroom. For some nifty suggestions and several stylish samples, take a peek below and get some inspiration for your next domestic facelift.
One of the easiest ways to make a statement in your bedroom is with a dark and moody colour scheme. Choose items that are rich in tone, dark in hue, and moody shades that evoke mystery, restfulness and depth. This example is a great illustration of that mantra—the walls are a dusky and expressive hue, while the accessories match by providing contrast, but still maintaining an enigmatic ambience. Choose dark walls, dark bedsheets, some muted indoor plants, and plenty of candles, for a statement making sleeping space that is stylish and sumptuous.
A four-poster bed is another relatively simple way to make a statement in one’s sleeping space. Often, a room has to be quite large to accommodate a four-poster bed, but these days there are numerous options, and you may find that instead of the traditional style (of four-posts), you instead pick a bed that has a very high bedhead and bed end. In doing so, you will create a similarly impressive space that draws attention to the main important space within the room, but without impeding on the room’s spaciousness.
Why not think outside the box, and infuse something radical, bold and spirited? This effervescent room utilises a shiny black and red built in wardrobe system, along with white floors, coordinating red bed, and thick shag rug. If this is a little too much for your tastes, try a hint of colour such as a colourful bed, a bright carpet, some bold curtains, or perhaps an interesting wall colour. In doing so, you will create a statement-making space, and a stylish enjoyable room.
This contemporary side table is reminiscent of some art deco styled furniture that utilises the best of mid-century design. From the geometric angled legs, to the bright canary yellow hue, this table is a statement maker, and a stylish addition to any bedroom, or living space. Coordinate this design with timber floorboards, subtle bedsheets and some vintage books, for a cohesive and fashionable room.
Black and white are two colours that just work—the way the pair perfectly contrast each other invites the viewer to enjoy the statement-making qualities of these two contrary shades. Consider a black and white bedroom, you will have infused a sense of boldness and brash spirit that is difficult to achieve with any other hue. This example illustrates the way black can be paired with white to enhance the space, and inject a sense of importance and strong design sense.