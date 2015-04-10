Make a statement with your bedroom furniture

What do the great, lavish and opulent bedchambers of Louis XIV of France and the decidedly more crass boudoir of Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion have in common? They’re both statement-making bedrooms that favour bold luxuries and wild showpiece décor. Now, you most certainly will not wish to replicate the racy aesthetic of a Hollywood bachelor whose signature outfit is a sailor hat and maroon velvet smoking jacket. However, you may like to create your own statement-making bedroom with a blend of unique, refined, and effortless style. After all, our bedrooms are our retreats, our sacred spaces where we go to rest, rejuvenate, and revive for the hectic day or week ahead. It makes sense that we want these rooms to be our own original spaces with a design and décor that matches our needs. By infusing a little of our personality into our sleeping spaces, we can produce an area of individual vivacity and stylish spirit.

But where to start? Often when deciding to renovate or refresh one’s space it can be tricky to know what items will act as a bold statement, and which will contribute to the overall appeal of the bedroom. For some nifty suggestions and several stylish samples, take a peek below and get some inspiration for your next domestic facelift.