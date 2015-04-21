Gloriously beautiful bedrooms

If your bedroom has become dull or dowdy then there’s a good chance it’s transferring this lacklustre listlessness to the rest of your dwelling too. We strive to make our homes comfortable, aesthetically pleasing, and above all functional. Without a well-functioning domicile, our day-to-day lives become complicated, convoluted, and generally unpleasant. For this reason it is imperative we strive to decorate and beautify our domestic spaces in an orderly and stylish fashion. If you are thinking of renovating your space, why not start with the bedroom? Countless hours of our life are spent in bed, so it may be time to revamp your space and ensure it acts as a rejuvenating and restful room to rest one’s head.
Need some inspiration? Take a gander over the following resplendently beautiful boudoirs and pick up a little inspiration for your next home makeover.
Rustic décor is one of those styles that we love and appreciate—perhaps it’s the rough and rugged finishes that exude a sense of charm and character, or maybe it is the sumptuousness of textiles. The soft fabrics mixed with raw timber evoke thoughts of dreamy places, and snuggling in front of open fires. Either way, rustic bedroom decoration is here to stay. Take a look at this gorgeous set up—the bed is constructed of a white-washed timber base, and the headboard is cut-timber stained and combined in different lengths and colours. In addition to this, the lovely floor rug and plush throws create a sense of homeliness and faraway fantasy.
If you like your bedroom a little more edgy, a bit chic, and full of attitude, then take a look at this space—replete with raw unfinished wall, rough timber floorboards, and plush shag rug, this bedroom is urbanely well-dressed.
This bedroom has everything—a stunning bed that overlooks an open and airy space, plus an ensuite bath/shower combination separated by a single pane of glass. Enjoy the individuality of this space and imagine the tranquillity and soothing relaxedness that emanates from the deep earthy colour scheme. Think timber wall panelling, white crisp bedsheets, Jacuzzi tub, and full-length sweeping windows.
If you want to see a beautiful bedroom, then look no further than this stylishly magnificent space—this room utilises the height of the area to include an ensuite bathroom atop the sleeping space. Moreover, it has all the plush grandeur of a mansion style luxury dwelling. Imagine having a bath while your partner snoozes just below, peek out of the huge windows and enjoy the splendiferous light-filled space. Of course mimicking this type of bedroom in your own dwelling is probably going to be quite difficult, but you can take pieces of the style and alter them for your own space. Consider parquet flooring, sumptuous satin bedsheets, upholstered wall sections, and a neutral luxurious colour scheme.
This bedroom will make you feel as though you are enjoying every night in a 5-star hotel. From the upholstered bedhead, to the tufted bench at the bed end, the space is cohesive, relaxing and simple. Try emulating this design with simple bed linen, thoughtful and large accessories, dark wall hue, and timber floorboards, for a space that is tranquil, serene and soothing.
This bedroom makes a statement—from the furniture to the décor, each element of this space is thoughtful, sleek and lavish. The highlight of this beautiful bedroom is the all-in-one bed and side table unit. This brings an element of simplicity as well as an artistic edge to the space. Added to this is a statement chair, full-length mirror, and whimsical sheer curtains. Try a design such as this in your own abode if you have a larger than average bedroom, or simply want to reduce the amount of furniture and pick a statement piece instead.
