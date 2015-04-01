Elegant alfresco dining

Dining al fresco—one of the few times where we get to enjoy a sophisticated yet casual eating experience in comfort and luxury while outdoors. Outdoor dining, especially popular during summer, is an excellent spring time pursuit. As the nights start becoming lighter, brighter and warmer, we see the emergence of outdoor seating in restaurants, pubs and cafes. The etymology of ‘al fresco’ is particularly interesting, a quick Google search brings up the information that ‘al fresco’ is taken from Italian to mean ‘in the cool air’. However, upon further investigation, this term is more commonly used by Italian speakers to indicate spending time in jail. Amusingly, most of us would be more than happy to ‘endure’ jail if it were simply a flavourful Scotch egg, pork pie, and fruit platter in the cool breeze, but these days the term al fresco has cemented its own meaning of outdoor dining within the English language.

Make the most of your outdoor area this season, and renovate your garden to include a stylish and exciting al fresco dining space. Moreover, take a look at the following exciting examples below, and get some inspiration for your next home renovation project.