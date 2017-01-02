Your browser is out-of-date.

14 beautifully simple rooms you'll want to copy

press profile homify press profile homify
三俣の家, 桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects 桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects Minimalist living room
As they say ‘less is more’, and this is abundantly clear in the 14 gorgeous rooms that we’ll be taking a peek inside today. Over-decorating is a common décor error, and can often lead to rooms feeling overbearing, crowded, cloistered and generally uninviting.

If you’re considering a new decorative theme or scheme for your dwelling, opt for simplicity and reap the unfussy, uncomplicated rewards. Would you like to see which stylishly minimal rooms made the cut? Read on below and find out!

1. Minimal and space efficient, this gorgeous loft bedroom and en suite ticks all the boxes with its effortlessly romantic yet cosy aesthetic.

Habitation LAR, adn architectures adn architectures Minimalist bedroom
2. Evoke an industrial-chic atmosphere with perfect white, subway style tiles and minimal ornamentation

Modular Home in Berry, NSW, Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd Minimalist style bathroom White
3. This simple room utilises a fireplace to delineate the different internal zones, while keeping things simple with a monochromatic colour scheme

Haus K | Rösrath-Forsbach, Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Minimalist living room
If you like what you see and want to create a similar style in your own home, chat to a professional and get started building your dream interior today!

4. Light, bright and perfectly welcoming, this next room is simple and easy to copy! Pick light timber tones, basic joinery and plenty of indoor plants…

Minimalist White Kitchen with Warm Accents homify Minimalist kitchen Solid Wood White oak worktop,oak cabinets,flat panel,j handle,Farrow & Ball,all white,tile splashback,island,hanging pendant lights,breakfast bar,stools,range cooker,floating shelf
5. Go grey this season to create a bathroom that is enduring, stylish and effortlessly age-defiant

bathroom POWER 2 BUILD LTD Minimalist style bathroom
6. One of our favourites, this room pairs sophisticated yet achievable elements together to create a usable and luxurious living area

三俣の家, 桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects 桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects Minimalist living room
7. Bedrooms that are left minimal often ensure a better night’s rest. Take some cues from this space and opt for minimal yet cosy accoutrements

ECP | Suíte Casal, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Minimalist bedroom
8. Simple doesn’t have to mean boring! This pairing of elements is engaging and would suit a stylish living space or dining room

Living, Buru Buru Buru Buru Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
9. Clad entirely in concrete, you’d think this simple bathroom would feel uninviting. Quite the opposite! It is warm and welcoming thanks to the inclusion of timber elements

Badezimmer Potsdam, Britta Weißer Innenarchitektur Britta Weißer Innenarchitektur Minimalist style bathroom Concrete Grey
10. Earthy tones are simple to pair together and virtually fool-proof – add them in any room of the house for a welcoming and warm aura

Schlafraummöbel, Möbel Röthing - ...wir machen Zuhause Möbel Röthing - ...wir machen Zuhause BedroomBeds & headboards
11. Wall murals add character and charm to a room, and are simple enough to install in an hour!

Girl Pixers Minimalist living room girl,sketch,wall mural,black&white,wallpaper
12. Let’s not forget the little humans in our lives, this nursery is a simple yet successful combination of elements that is easy to copy and emulate

Little Friends Pixers Minimalist nursery/kids room wall mural,wallpaper,kid,child,animals,drawing
13. If you like minimal kitchens, you’ll love this one! Perfectly simple, the contrasting hues are excellently paired to add character and charisma to this space

Show room Le Touquet Paris-Plage, étoile architecture intérieure étoile architecture intérieure Minimalist kitchen
14. Last up we check out this timber dining room and sleek apartment. Ideal for those who are seeking an uncluttered ambience, this design ticks all the boxes

桜新町の住宅, 本城洋一建築設計事務所 本城洋一建築設計事務所 Minimalist dining room Solid Wood White
Did these rooms inspire you? If you need more encouragement or motivation, head over to: 16 dreamy homes with perfect neutral decor and keep reading!

Which is your favourite room? Add the number of your pick below!

