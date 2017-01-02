14 beautifully simple rooms you'll want to copy

As they say ‘less is more’, and this is abundantly clear in the 14 gorgeous rooms that we’ll be taking a peek inside today. Over-decorating is a common décor error, and can often lead to rooms feeling overbearing, crowded, cloistered and generally uninviting.

If you’re considering a new decorative theme or scheme for your dwelling, opt for simplicity and reap the unfussy, uncomplicated rewards. Would you like to see which stylishly minimal rooms made the cut? Read on below and find out!