One small apartment with 11 ingenious ideas

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern kitchen
It might come as a surprise to you, but more often than not, it's the smaller apartments that offer the most inspiration, as they naturally have to be more clever with their storage and layouts. We have found one such home that really does offer a wealth of incredible ideas to copy, so if you have a small home that always feels a little too cluttered, we might have a solution for you, right here! Curated by a fabulous interior designer that understood the principles of multifunctional living, we think you're really going to love what has been achieved here, so come and take a look with us now and get ready to copy the look!

1. A handy breakfast bar.

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern kitchen
There was already some countertop space here, as part of the main kitchen area, but by adding a stepped extra section, a beautiful, but not space-draining breakfast bar has been incorporated! What a way to make a dining room totally unnecessary!

2. Beautiful colour integration.

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern dining room
In order to tie the breakfast bar into the kitchen, as appose to having it simply not being cohesive with the living room, the chairs have been finished in a vivid red fabric, which matches the cabinets on the wall. This makes the chairs really feel a part of the kitchen and keeps everything beautifully cohesive!

3. A space-savvy kitchen layout.

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern kitchen
When you don't have a lot of room to work with, you need to get really creative and this kitchen has managed that with ease! This section is all about the practical side of cooking, with a cooker, microwave, fridge and sink all in place, which leaves the breakfast bar-adjacent counter free for prep. Clever stuff! We have to say that wall-mounting the microwave is a genius idea, especially as it sits flush with the cabinets!

4. Multiple dining options.

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern dining room
Even with a breakfast bar in place, this home has managed to free up room for a fabulous little formal dining spot too, which will naturally make the apartment feel much bigger than it is. After all, you wouldn't waste precious space on a large dining table, would you? No, so this home must be huge!

5. An optical illusion mirror.

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern dining room
The effect that a large wall mirror can have is incredible. Here, it literally doubles the perceived size of the room, making you question what is really there and what isn't. The dining table, for example, looks as though it can seat 12 people now! That really is magic!

6. Plenty of daylight.

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern living room
The key to making a small home feel much bigger is always to include a lot of natural light into the equation. Here, you can see that  a huge window lies behind the delicate drapes and when they are drawn, we bet this whole room sparkles, thanks to the glossy floor and reflective surfaces everywhere!

7. Neutral tones in the bedroom.

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern style bedroom
When space is tight in your bedroom, you really don't want to drown even more out by painting with dark or super bright colours! Stick to neutral tones that have a softer, more romantic vibe and add in a huge mirrored panel somewhere too! It'll make such a difference.

8. A gorgeous gallery wall.

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern style bedroom
It's the personal touches that make a house a home, so don't skimp on them just because you have a small space to work with. A gallery wall is the perfect solution, as you can use all the bare walls to really display who and what is most important to you. Keep all the frames the same for a contemporary, cohesive look!

9. A light-filled bathroom.

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern bathroom
Is there anything worse than a small bathroom? One that is dingy too! This apartment has neatly sidestepped the nightmare of a dark and dingy small space, but making the most of the window and leaving it totally undressed. As the natural light pours in, the whole room is illuminated and warmed up, which makes it feel cosy, rather than cramped.

10. A multifunctional approach.

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern study/office
We all know that small homes require a touch of multifunctional design and this guest bedroom has been neatly curated to include a home office area. A sweet day bed can open out to offer a comfortable sleeping solution, but during the day, is simply a sofa and just check out all the light in here! Wow!

11. Perfect organisation.

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern study/office
A great desk set-up, this little office area has all the storage necessary and nothing extraneous. Add in some fun pops of colour and you know that style was a factor as well as functionality! Drawers make a clutter-free surface easier to maintain and a few personal belongings stop this from feeling too serious! Divine!

For extra small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 space-saving features every small home need.

22 pictures of a chic and creative dream home
Which of these fantastic ideas are you going to try in your home?

