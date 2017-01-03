One small apartment with 11 ingenious ideas

A great desk set-up, this little office area has all the storage necessary and nothing extraneous. Add in some fun pops of colour and you know that style was a factor as well as functionality! Drawers make a clutter-free surface easier to maintain and a few personal belongings stop this from feeling too serious! Divine!

