A cliffside paradise in Phuket

Villa Amanzi—a breathtaking cliff-top residence befitting of a Bond film—is a jaw-dropping six-bedroom, three-storey mansion situated on the Thai island of Phuket. Perfectly positioned within the exclusive enclave of Cape Amarin within a cascading, west-facing ravine, this unbelievable dwelling is as imposing as it is beautiful. Designed by Original Vision, Villa Amanzi enjoys an idyllic position within this busy island, and is perched high atop the cliffs edge, with lofty views over the Andaman Sea. Maximising its situation, the home has been designed with many luxury features, not the least of which include a 15-metre infinity-edge swimming pool. Additionally, there are six ensuite bedrooms, touch-screen lighting and air conditioning, and a private staircase leading to the ocean.

The fundamental component to the structure and design of this house is the rock that it sits upon. The dwelling is united with its landscape, and appears to work in a cohesive manner with the spectacular surrounding scenery. To quote the architect; 'the principal defining element is the rock. It dominates at every juncture, resonating on first approach, through the migration from public to private space where one is almost forced to touch it.'

Today on homify we are privileged to take a tour inside this sensational and remarkable home. If you would like check out the different features of this daring and magnificent dwelling, browse the following images, and perhaps start planning your next tropical getaway!