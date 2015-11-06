The Sky High Family Home

With some of the priciest real estate of any city in the world, finding a spacious and roomy apartment in Hong Kong can often seem like a daunting and unachievable task. Fortuitously, the owners of this rather large apartment were in luck, their home of 2200 ft² (204 m²) was a rare find, and was brimming with potential. However, the spaces needed a refurbishment, and a complete renovation. Enter the team at Millimeter Interior Design.

Upon inspection of the dwelling, the designers were faced with a few difficulties. The residence boasted surprising and breathtaking views over the city, with the apartment surrounded by many tall buildings. However, all of the windows were north or south facing, reducing the permeation of natural light. In order to rectify this situation, Millimeter implemented many light enhancing features and elements. The result is a well illuminated domicile, with an abundance of family friendly spaces, and a chic yet age-defiant design. Receiving a commendation of excellence from the A'Design Award & Competition, we are confident this is a unique and thoughtfully executed project.

If you would like to take a tour of this impressive and exceptionally well-designed residence, check out the images below, and perhaps gain a little inspiration for your next home makeover or renovation.