Your simple guide to home office productivity

Whether you are a full-time freelancer who works from home, or simply someone that likes to get a few extra tasks completed from the comfort of their own home, one thing is for sure, productivity is directly related to how you set up your workspace. Whether you love or loathe working from home, these days it is an inevitability for many. Additionally, having the convenience of an extra workplace at home can mean extra hours spent with family, and less at the office. Although we tend to want to leave work behind when we leave for the day, it can often be a blessing in disguise having the extra space. With a home office you have the freedom to decorate a space exactly how you would like it. You may want to include certain things that you cannot in your work office, as well as organise your items differently.
There are also certain concerns that people often have when designing a new home office. You will want to avoid your work life blending in with your home life, and a distinct separation is always needed for the sanity of yourself and your family! Luckily homify is here to help. We have a few handy tips and tricks to get you onto the path of domestic office bliss. Check out the following examples and images below, and begin planning your newly refreshed workspace today!
We cannot stress enough the importance of a good desk! A desk is at the heart of a functional home office, it is the workhorse of the entire space, and the central item that you will spend the most time working at.
First things first you will want something that is ergonomically friendly to your posture and your body. There is no point getting a stylish vintage desk if it is the wrong height and leaves you with back problems. Choose something that is well-constructed, and suits your needs. To pick the right desk, you may want to chat to a professional to get the right style and design for your space.
Chairs are one of the biggest problems for people in their workspaces. Seating is often overlooked despite it being the sole item you will spend the most time using. Support and a comfortable seat may seem like an irrelevant factor when it comes to productivity, but in actual fact it is the key to your home office success.
As well as making sure you get up regularly, walk around, and keep active, choosing a good seat will drastically benefit your overall efficiency. Pick an ergonomic chair, or one that suits your needs. If you spend a long time sitting, you will want to focus on support and posture. If you only use your desk sporadically, you may want to prioritise comfort. Either way, take the time to pick suitable seating, and you will notice a huge improvement in your productivity
It may seem counter-intuitive to add such a sumptuous item into your workspace, but in actual fact it can help your workspace drastically. Not only do we need to remember to get up from our desks and rest, it is also good to have a different area to sit and work if necessary. You may find you need to read over some notes, and rather than sitting upright at your desk, in front of your computer screen, consider a sofa for a different and more comfortable option.
When choosing a sofa look at how much space you have to spare. If you only have a small area, consider an armchair with ottoman instead, and if you have a large space, a two or three seater sofa will look stylish and sophisticated.
When documents, stationery, and other papers start to pile up, the result is a chaotic and troublesome space. Clutter is often a huge problem for workspaces, and can easily result in a reduction in productivity and efficiency.
Here in this image we see a wall of joinery, which adds vital space to this study area. As well as offering a large cupboard for bulky items, there are plenty of drawers and smaller shelves for miscellaneous odds and ends.
Many workspaces are overloaded with accessories. There are stationery trays, and all sorts of of work related miscellany, purported to increase the efficiency of your office. Unfortunately, unless you choose the right accessories, you will end up with more clutter, and a rather disorganised workspace. Refer to the aforementioned point of clearing out the mess from your study area, and instead choose pieces that actually help contribute to your productivity.
Consider pinboards, noticeboards, and pegboards as handy pieces to store papers and important notices. If you have a lot to remember you may also want to include a white or blackboard, where you can scribble memos, or perhaps even some daily inspiration. In this example we can see a smart area just away from the desk that methodically organises all the day's events, and is a perfect illustration of how to neaten your room.
Lighting is an oft-neglected necessity. If the illumination in your room is wrong, you will have trouble getting into a rhythm with your work. When we talk about lighting, we mean both natural and artificial, and it is essential to ensure you get a good mixture of both. Too much artificial lighting and your room will feel stale and unwelcoming. Whereas, a good blend of natural illumination will soften the space and evoke a sense of creativity and enlightenment.
Consider a desk lamp, as demonstrated in this example. It will add a directed glow onto your desk, and adds style and sophistication too. Ensure your space has windows to let in a cool breeze and a little sunlight, and additionally employ a floor lamp to create mood.
All of these points should help you to create a functional, practical and productive home office.