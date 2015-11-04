Your simple guide to home office productivity

Whether you are a full-time freelancer who works from home, or simply someone that likes to get a few extra tasks completed from the comfort of their own home, one thing is for sure, productivity is directly related to how you set up your workspace. Whether you love or loathe working from home, these days it is an inevitability for many. Additionally, having the convenience of an extra workplace at home can mean extra hours spent with family, and less at the office. Although we tend to want to leave work behind when we leave for the day, it can often be a blessing in disguise having the extra space. With a home office you have the freedom to decorate a space exactly how you would like it. You may want to include certain things that you cannot in your work office, as well as organise your items differently.

There are also certain concerns that people often have when designing a new home office. You will want to avoid your work life blending in with your home life, and a distinct separation is always needed for the sanity of yourself and your family! Luckily homify is here to help. We have a few handy tips and tricks to get you onto the path of domestic office bliss. Check out the following examples and images below, and begin planning your newly refreshed workspace today!