Create the optimal shower room

The last and final point to creating an unmissable shower room is to ensure it is light, and bright. There is no point putting in all that effort to build something stunning, if it is impractical during the evening, or during the day time. The first thing you should think about is natural lighting. Natural illumination is by far the best sort of glow you will achieve for your space. There truly is nothing better than waking up in the morning and showering with the warm sun upon your face. This point goes hand in hand with 'placement', as you will want to ensure you place your shower somewhere it will attract and benefit from the bright sunlight.

The second important lighting feature you will want is artificial. At night, it can be great to have some mood lighting that will illuminate the space sufficiently, while also evoking a moods of rest and relaxation. You can create any ambience with lighting, and it all depends on how you utilise your space. If it is perfunctory for simply washing, then choose something bright, to allow a functionality. If you want a spa-like vibe in your home, then opt for more subtle lighting.

In this example we see a huge shower that employs both the subtle lighting upon the walls, as well as being situated in a place to make the most of the natural illumination from the windows. Coupled with a huge rain shower head, this space is lavish and enticing!

