9 bathroom decor mistakes it's easy to make—and fix!

St John's Wood, Patience Designs Studio Ltd Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern bathroom
Renovating the bathroom is a troublesome task that puts the entire family to inconvenience. It's far better to avoid errors in design through good planning, rather than have an 'oops' moment after the bathroom is ready! Today we’ll look at 9 common mistakes in bathroom décor, to help you avoid these blunders and the need to invest time, money and effort in remodelling. These tips are sure to inspire you with great ideas for building a stunning bathroom, so let’s begin!

​1. Choosing patterns

Bathroom Design homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify
homify

Too many patterned tiles or fussy décor are not ideal for a small bathroom. If the space is already small and cramped, then keep things simple. Busy décor that looks good in a large bathroom may be too overwhelming for a compact one.

​2. Placing the sink

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern bathroom
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Again, if you have a small bathroom, don’t be influenced by the central location of a washbasin in a large bathroom. The placement of the fittings has to be decided according to the space available. In a small bathroom, the washbasin is best located in a corner to maximise space.

​3. Closing the shower

Vasche in ghisa, Gentry Home Gentry Home BathroomBathtubs & showers
Gentry Home
Gentry Home

A door for the shower cubicle can make a small bathroom looked cramped. Instead, opt for a glass panel or a shower curtain for a more spacious look.

​4. Selecting fixtures

Nuevo lavabo Kaliya diseñado por Vicent Clausell para la firma Sanycces., Clausell Studio Clausell Studio BathroomSinks
Clausell Studio
Clausell Studio

A standard washbasin looks big and bulky. A design like this arc-shaped washbasin in the picture not only occupies less space but also looks much more stylish and trendy! We also love the sleek soap stands.

5. ​Storage spaces

St John's Wood Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern bathroom small bathroom,bathroom,interior,design
Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

Don’t forget that you’ll need to store your bathroom supplies! Be sure to include storage cabinets in your bathroom décor for a neat look, and to avoid clutter on the floor. Storage below the washbasin also helps to conceal unsightly pipes.

6. ​Deciding on mirrors

Im denkmalgeschützten Vierkanthof trifft Tradition auf Moderne, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Pientka - Faszination Naturstein BathroomMirrors
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein
Pientka - Faszination Naturstein

A large mirror will look elegant in any size of bathroom! It's a particularly good idea to put a large mirror in a small bathroom, since it creates an illusion of space, with its reflective surface making the room look brighter.

7. ​Storing the towels

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify
homify

Rather than a towel rack, a couple of recesses in the wall are a good space-saving idea for storing bath towels in a small bathroom!

​8. Washbasin styles

Geometrische Strukturen geben Badezimmern eine klare Linie, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Pientka - Faszination Naturstein BathroomSinks
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein
Pientka - Faszination Naturstein

A neat, minimalist design is the best washbasin choice for an uncluttered look in a small bathroom. Too many trills and details will overwhelm what is meant to be a serene and functional space.

​9. Utilising spaces

homify BathroomFittings
homify
homify

If your bathroom has a sloping ceiling, you may neglect to use the corner at the lower end. However, this is useful space – don’t waste it! Use it to store smaller items or decorative ornaments.

These 9 simple tips will help you remove flaws and arrange your bathroom décor to perfection! Here are few more tricks you're sure to love: 20 beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star.

The bright white apartment you'll want to copy
Do you have any other bathroom tips for us?

