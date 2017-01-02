The peaceful city home you'll wish was yours

L-shaped homes are unique in that the two wings of the building create a sort of third living space outside the home. They are perfect for urban homes because a even the smallest little front garden turns into a private oasis. It also means that the designers can really make the most of the natural light the home receives throughout the day.

Today, we will explore one such home in Japan. The project is the brain-child of architects Yamada, and it features lots of classic Japanese elements that really amp up the natural appeal of the home. The best part about this project is that we have lots of elevated photos so we really get a feel for how it sits within the urban community. Let's go on a photo tour for all the details…