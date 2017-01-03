The 14 best (and worst) garden investments

Garden lovers tend to be the kind of people who aren't overly obsessed with money. This may be a good character trait, but it's one that can easily get you in trouble once you start pouring your love into a garden and getting excited about all the potential of building up your outdoor space. So what garden investments are really worth your money—and time? Well, today we will steer well away from the mass-produced decorations and hone in on the features that will really pay off over time. So whether you have a tiny urban garden or a slightly more generously proportioned green space, come with us to explore the best garden investments!