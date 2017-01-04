The bright white apartment for young couples

An all-white apartment is easily the most popular choice for many young couples. This is because minimalist white decor provides a fresh clean base upon which to add all those personal colours and accents that really make a home yours. It is also, of course, perfect for those with small homes who really want to make their home feel spacious and bright.
So, we anticipate that there will be lots of interest in the white apartment we're going to present today. The apartment is located in a fairly dense urban area of Barcelona. It has a narrow, elongated shape and all the natural light within the home comes from two openings on either side.
Restoration and renovation professionals, Grupo Inventia, took on the project and completely lightened and brightened up the space. Let's have a look at the results…
Barcelona is a city with fine weather where people often enjoy the pleasure of eating outdoors. In turn, the home has a fine patio with good overhead shade. The home, as mentioned earlier, is enclosed on all sides, so the patio walls have been built up to provide that extra bit of privacy. Note how the fresh white scheme makes this rather humble space feel serene.
The apartment consists of one, long elongated shape that doubles as a passageway. It could easily feel cluttered or closed in. Many of these older apartments in Barcelona were originally built with lots of small (and often even windowless) rooms running along a single corridor. But here, the various living spaces are open and bright. The U-shaped kitchen configuration is really ideal for this kind of home. The project managers have also designed the new oven and microwave to be at standing height for extra comfort.
The kitchen counter also acts to separate the kitchen from the living room and works as a kitchen bar. This is a common small kitchen design that can often work well for small homes. But it can also create a certain dissonance between the kitchen and living room decor. Here we can see how a neutral palette really overcomes this problem. The grey granite benchtop clearly defines the kitchen area. But the tones also work well with the all-white living room.
An all-white decor often works well with wooden accents as seen in the living room floor here. This is a good way to add warmth and cosy texture to a minimalist white space without running the danger of cluttering it up with too many colours. The use of wood also accentuates the subtle, natural theme of this home. After all, the single most important asset here is the abundance of natural light. A single palm tree completes the look.
In the bathroom we have a double sink that definitely makes the small bathroom appear more spacious than it actually is. The cabinet is also raised off the ground and this, again, adds to the illusion of space. Also, note the use of a subtle tone of wood tile used on the walls and floors.
In the bathroom we have a stunning grey and fawn mosaic shower tile. It runs all the way up to the ceiling to make the space feel big, and it shows that even the smallest, whitest home can handle a little glitz.
