The bright white apartment for young couples

An all-white apartment is easily the most popular choice for many young couples. This is because minimalist white decor provides a fresh clean base upon which to add all those personal colours and accents that really make a home yours. It is also, of course, perfect for those with small homes who really want to make their home feel spacious and bright.

So, we anticipate that there will be lots of interest in the white apartment we're going to present today. The apartment is located in a fairly dense urban area of Barcelona. It has a narrow, elongated shape and all the natural light within the home comes from two openings on either side.

Restoration and renovation professionals, Grupo Inventia, took on the project and completely lightened and brightened up the space. Let's have a look at the results…