A beautiful Asian-style home you won't forget

As homes get smaller and smaller, it becomes ever more rare to see a big, newly-built family home. This is a shame, because lots of people are starting to rediscover the benefits of dwelling in a big, extended family-style living situation. The large family home we will explore today would be perfect for such an arrangement!

It is built for 4-5 people, has two levels, a double garage and covers 285sqm. Just the living room itself covers 40sqm. So, let's go on a photo tour for all the details. Oh, and we should add that is has an indoor pool too! This property comes to us courtesy of Polish architects Biuro Projektowe. After the tour, keep scrolling for a glimpse of the floor plans…