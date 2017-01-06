A beautiful Asian-style home you won't forget

As homes get smaller and smaller, it becomes ever more rare to see a big, newly-built family home. This is a shame, because lots of people are starting to rediscover the benefits of dwelling in a big, extended family-style living situation. The large family home we will explore today would be perfect for such an arrangement!
It is built for 4-5 people, has two levels, a double garage and covers 285sqm. Just the living room itself covers 40sqm. So, let's go on a photo tour for all the details. Oh, and we should add that is has an indoor pool too! This property comes to us courtesy of Polish architects Biuro Projektowe. After the tour, keep scrolling for a glimpse of the floor plans…
Family homes traditionally exude a sense of solidity and this home has a suitably classic, brick facade. The home sprawls along two levels and has a very strong horizontal aesthetic. This serves to lighten the visual weight of using an all-brick facade. Brick can be quite visually heavy, but here the effect has been controlled with two tones of brick. Each volume has also been designed to create varying shapes with a deep wraparound porch and an upper level balcony.
The roof is covered in a ceramic tile, the walls from structural clay tile and the ceilings from reinforced cast concrete. This all means that the home is very environmentally efficient and easy to cool in summer. Note the profusion of large glass windows. They make the interior feel incredibly bright and energetic.
Large family homes need lots of good communal living spaces. But they also need a very careful configuration so there is lots of time to connect with others, without necessarily feeling like you are all in the same time. This is particularly true when housing a family with a large range of ages. Here we can see how beautifully the transition points between the various living zones can be arranged. There is a glass wall with blinds, a cosy furniture arrangement and even a little platform.
The decor is neutral and contemporary. The highly polished stone feature wall also adds some variation and texture to the room. Note the combination of sleek modern lines and classic wooden dining furniture. Natural materials and neutral colour schemes are the key to making this combination work. This is also a decor that will work well for various age groups over a number of years. So it won't date so easily.
As mentioned earlier, every good family home needs a variety of living areas. The ultimate feature here is the pool table for adults. It has beautiful old wooden furniture and colonial-style striped wallpaper too. This is definitely a place for entertaining visitors too.
One of our favourite features is the indoor pool. It's separated from the living room by the glass wall we saw earlier and has a lovely floor design. Note how the wooden decking is designed at exactly the same level as the pool so there is no barrier between the two. This adds that extra touch of luxury to an already beautiful family home.
