6 simple feng shui tricks for a happy home

The single most important characteristic of your home is that it encourages you to feel calm and happy. As we all know, this isn't a quality that can easily be manufactured and bought—and thank goodness for that because some of us need to be a little careful with our budget!

So what tricks and tips can you harness to create a happy home? Well, the ideas behind feng shui are a pretty good place to start. They are derived from an ancient practice of thought that considers the flow of energy throughout the home. There are lots of feng shui basics that get used all the time by mainstream home decorators and designers too. So let's check them out!