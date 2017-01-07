A boring apartment gets a modern makeover—to copy!

There is something utterly invigorating about seeing an old home being given a fresh makeover. It is even more inspiring when the home suffers from decorating and layout problems that are somewhat common in older apartments.

Here at homify, we're definitely partial to the grace and character of older-style homes. But this one was dark, dated and in desperate need of vitality. The architects from Parma, completely overhauled the layout, changed the fittings and gave it new life. At the same time, they also included a few classic elements for that important historical touch. Let's have a look at their work through a series of before and after photos. Enjoy!