A boring apartment gets a modern makeover—to copy!

There is something utterly invigorating about seeing an old home being given a fresh makeover. It is even more inspiring when the home suffers from decorating and layout problems that are somewhat common in older apartments.
Here at homify, we're definitely partial to the grace and character of older-style homes. But this one was dark, dated and in desperate need of vitality. The architects from Parma, completely overhauled the layout, changed the fittings and gave it new life. At the same time, they also included a few classic elements for that important historical touch. Let's have a look at their work through a series of before and after photos. Enjoy!
The dining room had the kind of brown ceramic tiles that are prevalent in many older southern European homes. These, together with the dark wooden furniture and wooden trimmings, worked to create a very dark and almost gloomy decor.
The kitchen had been updated in recent decades and had a lot of storage space. But it was also lacking in dynamism and contrast. It was a strictly functional kitchen with no dining area.
The bathroom felt quite dark and cramped. This is largely due to the heavy window dressings and the large overbuilt wall cupboards.
The architects sought to rearrange the living spaces to create an easier sense of flow. The wall between the living room and the kitchen was partially demolished to create a more open communication between the two areas. A casual dining area was also incorporated into the kitchen and a smaller office area created on one side.
The dining and living room now receives a natural flow of light from the kitchen. It also has a fresh, open ambiance that is obviously a big improvement from the original. The various living zones are now separated by a clever arrangement of furniture. The window dressings also run all the way from floor to ceiling and this makes the windows appear much bigger and brighter too. Note how the architects have included some classic dark wooden furniture. This time they have been used sparsely to create contrast against the bright white areas.
The living room also now has a modern wall partition that incorporates a bookcase and media unit. The white surface blends into the neutral decor to subtle effect. The lighting fixtures are also more subdued than before. Recessed LED lights create no break in the line of sight. We love the stunning retro glass pendant light. It really defines the dining room area.
The kitchen now has a really dynamic aesthetic. The casual dining area or breakfast bench is both visually striking and quite light. It's interesting to see the contrast between the heavy black bench and the transparent glass support beam. Finally, see how the kitchen appliances are now wall mounted for extra ease of use.
The new little office space is incredibly functional. The white wall unit provides a lot of storage space but adds little to the visual weight of the room. There is also a good combination of open and closed storage units so there is some room to turn this into a decorative display.
The bathroom has to have enjoyed one of the more dramatic makeovers we've seen. The large upper wall units have been removed and replaced with a smaller, mirrored unit that reflects all that abundant natural light. The new bathroom sink is incorporated into the base cabinet to create one clean modern line. This greatly increases the sense of space in the room.
