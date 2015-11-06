Family-friendly kitchen: tips to make it the hub of your home

Other than the actual kitchen space itself, the dining table is a hub of activity and action. It is a place where we enjoy a shared meal, chat about the day, and get together each morning before work. Now, dining tables do not necessarily need to be relegated to their own separate room, they can be perfectly functional within a kitchen space.

Take a look at this example above, the room is open, airy, and wonderfully integrates the dining space, to create a family-friendly environment. This is an ideal design if you have a long kitchen, which sits against one wall only, or even if you are missing a kitchen island. The table will function as a place to dine, converse, and can equally double as a prep area if you are lacking worktop space.

Tips: choose a hard-wearing table as it will become a key component of one of the busiest spaces in your home. Additionally, pick chairs that are easy to lift, and possibly stackable, so that you can remove them if you need a little extra room. If your chairs are manufactured from sturdy and heavy timber, it will be harder to change around the setting when required.