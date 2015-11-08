6 tips to make your garden the place to hang out!

As the city is currently in its wettest month of the year, there is no doubt we areslowly tiring of spending time indoors and seeking shelter from the monsoonalconditions. Located just one degree north of the equator, living in Singaporecan mean sweltering heat, and at times debilitating humidity. So as weprepare for our driest month in February, it is a good idea to startarranging those outdoor spaces! As much fun as it is being indoors,leisure time is best spent in the sun, and within a stylishly equipped garden. Anoutdoor space, no matter the size, can provide a much needed break from theconfines of four walls. Unfortunately the garden is an oft-neglected spacewithin one's dwelling. We tend to spend a good amount of time decorating,refreshing, and perfecting our interior areas, that we forget the importance ofa stylish and well-designed garden. In order to get everyone outside, and intothe garden, you need to design a sophisticated and energetic space.Barbecues, swimming pools, hot tubs, and even lounge chairs can add to thecomfort and practicality of your garden, transforming it into a hub of socialactivity!
If you would like some tips and tricks, as well as some excitingexamples, check out the images below, and begin your garden preparation withconfidence and style.
First things first, in order to have a thriving hub of social activity, you need somewhere that people will feel comfortable and welcome. A patio is the most likely option, and can provide protection from the rain, as well as the harsh sun. When designing a new patio there are many different considerations you will want to evaluate. Firstly the size of your space is of the utmost concern. If you have a large area, you will need lighting to ensure the interior stays inviting and well-illuminated. Whereas a smaller or more compact space may do well with lanterns, or simple accessories. Additionally, think about the furniture you want to include. A good dining setting can work wonderfully in conjunction with an outdoor kitchen, and provided it is covered and waterproof, can be ideal for year-round usage.
In this example we see a gorgeously styled and large outdoor area. The covered patio provides an area that incorporates a kitchen, as well as a dining space. With the lounge seating situated outside the patio, guests, family, and friends can make the most of the sun, yet seek shelter if it rains. This is the ultimate area to turn your garden into a thriving hub! If you need help with constructing a new addition for your abode, chat to a professional to ensure you get the job done right!
Secondly, is there anything that creates more of a stir, than someone cooking up a delicious meal? We don't think so, and that is why we believe it is almost imperative you have somewhere to prepare and cook food. Whether it is a simple barbecue, or a lavish outdoor kitchen replete with all the trimmings, a cooking space will offer an area to gather, and drastically improve your garden. The smell of sizzling shrimp, or burgers frying away is sure to turn your disused garden into one of the busiest areas of your home.
In this example we see a stylish barbecue that is both compact and versatile. Depending on the size of your dwelling, you may want to consider something compact, which can be tucked away, and out of sight during rainy months and days. By being able to move your cooking space around, you will additionally ensure that it is safe and protected when not in use. If you choose to install a large outdoor kitchen, remember to chat to a professional, and install good ventilation and exhaust appliances. This will ensure the rest of your space is enjoyable and free from smoky air.
Comfort is key to the enjoyment of your outdoor space. This is probably one of the easiest ways to get everyone outdoors, and yet surprisingly, it is commonly forgotten or neglected. If you want to ensure your garden becomes a social space, you need to provide seating. Seating comes in a range of different styles and designs, and it is often a good idea to choose pieces based on the size and configuration of your space.
If you have a compact garden, perhaps consider small deck chairs that can be folded up and removed if you have a large number of guests requiring more room. However, if you are lucky enough to have a large and roomy area, lounger or banana chairs are perfect. These allow individuals to lay about, relax, and enjoy the garden space.
Although you probably want to spend time in the garden year round, life in Singapore presents many challenges. Firstly, the rain is abundant and regular. Unpredictability of weather is something that can determine whether or not your garden will become a social space or not. During monsoonal rain, it is unlikely anyone is going to want to head outdoors, which is where the summerhouse comes into its own. Similar to a conservatory or orangery, a summerhouse is a glass covered space with doors that can be opened or closed completely.
Here in this example we see a striking summerhouse-cum-conservatory that effortlessly adds an elegance and grace to the property, while offering a highly practical garden solution. Hide inside with friends during the rain, pump up the air conditioner and enjoy the glorious view outside, or alternatively open up the doors, and let the sunshine seep inside.
The hot tub—most of us associate this luxury home accessory with warming up during a cool evening, buta spa can work beautifully in hot weather too. Think of a spa as a smaller,more exciting pool, perfect for a quick dip, and also a stylish way to sit withfriends and soak up some sun.
Not quite a swimmingpool, butstill a stylish and enjoyable addition, a hot-tub-style addition will undoubtedly bringpeople flocking to your stylish, lavish, and fun-filled garden or courtyard space.
The final point and tip we have to add is one of the most luxurious and opulent additions to a home. The swimming pool will undoubtedly draw crowds, and is undeniably a fantastic place to cool off during the hot summer heat. Whether you use the pool for staying relaxed in the hot and humid weather, or enjoy a morning dip while it is raining, there is no doubt that a swimming pool will transform you space from dull to ultra-popular, and a hive of activity and fun!
In this example we see a small and compact pool that works wonderfully with the lounge chairs adjacent. The space is perfectly arranged to allow for entertaining guests, as well as making the most of a warm afternoon with friends and family. As well as providing a space to cool off, a swimming pool can also offer a nice place to exercise, removing the need to attend a hot and sweaty gymnasium during those truly sweltering days.
