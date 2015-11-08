6 tips to make your garden the place to hang out!

As the city is currently in its wettest month of the year, there is no doubt we areslowly tiring of spending time indoors and seeking shelter from the monsoonalconditions. Located just one degree north of the equator, living in Singaporecan mean sweltering heat, and at times debilitating humidity. So as weprepare for our driest month in February, it is a good idea to startarranging those outdoor spaces! As much fun as it is being indoors,leisure time is best spent in the sun, and within a stylishly equipped garden. Anoutdoor space, no matter the size, can provide a much needed break from theconfines of four walls. Unfortunately the garden is an oft-neglected spacewithin one's dwelling. We tend to spend a good amount of time decorating,refreshing, and perfecting our interior areas, that we forget the importance ofa stylish and well-designed garden. In order to get everyone outside, and intothe garden, you need to design a sophisticated and energetic space.Barbecues, swimming pools, hot tubs, and even lounge chairs can add to thecomfort and practicality of your garden, transforming it into a hub of socialactivity!

If you would like some tips and tricks, as well as some excitingexamples, check out the images below, and begin your garden preparation withconfidence and style.