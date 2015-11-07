The Golden Family Villa

Located in the lush, verdant estate of Greenfields, Sai Kung, we today travel to visit an unbelievably inviting residence that utilises a sophisticated combination of minimalism and modern art. This intriguing dwelling is situated in the New Territories district of Hong Kong, and has been lovingly brought to life by the team at Urban Design and Build. Employing a range of different interior design techniques, this 2000 sq. ft home has been revamped and completely transformed from drab, dull, and uninteresting, to fabulously vital, vivacious, and full of life.

Within this rather spacious villa, the key consideration for the clients was to ensure the home featured a range of intriguing and visually spectacular art. The vintage aesthetics have been astutely paired with timber furniture, and sumptuous modern textiles. Overwhelmingly, the rooms are a cohesive and contemporary blend of fabulous ethnic and cultural wares. Maintaining a united theme throughout, the abode is awash with rich textures, dramatic hues, and a convivial ambience.

Luckily, we are privileged to take a tour inside this strikingly updated and renewed villa. If you would like to gain a little domestic inspiration, and peek inside one of Hong Kong's luxury villas, check out the images below!