8 photos of this tiny family home to inspire you

Here at homify we often repeat similar advice time and time again, to all of our readers. The sentiment is that while tracking trends can be very inspiring and enlightening, it is important to accommodate your specific tastes and needs when designing and building your own home. It's imperative that decisions be made to suit yourself and your family, not simply because it is in-vogue, or stylish to do so. With a new home design, you must think of what truly excites you, and the features that you would look forward to seeing in your dwelling. Perhaps you dream of owning a home theatre, or a quiet place to work, or maybe you've always wanted to own a huge aquarium? For residents of this house, which we will be touring today, the most important concern was for the health of the family. For obvious reasons, the residence was aptly named 'The Wellness Starter-Haus'. Designed by German firm Fingerhaus, this dwelling is an intriguing blend of different and sophisticated features.
Are you curious how intelligent architecture can help in caring for the soul and body? Check out the images, and get some inspirational ideas for your dwelling below!
From the street the house looks very discreet and charming. Our attention is immediately attracted to the beautiful sloping, dark tiled roof top. This roof contrasts with a slightly creamy façade, and looks enchanting. The dialogue between the two colours is repeated with the elegantly designed front door. Above, the roof slope has been extended, covering the steps leading to the entrance. Additionally, the front of the house is sprinkled with bark chips, contrasted against the thoroughly trimmed bushes that present a miraculously well-maintained home.
As we enter the interior, the colour scheme is dominated by white. This is well combined with various shades of cream and brown, and looks effortlessly luxurious. The ground floor is lined with neutral grey ceramic tiles that feature an irregular texture. In the living room the soft shabby chic carpet contrasts the style, and adds elegance and charm. The cream corner sofa is complemented by a modern coffee table, and all rooms are decorated in a contemporary and timeless style.
The open kitchen and dining area are beautifully finished with abundant glazing that leads onto an outdoor terrace. Here too, the style is modern, with dining chairs employing steel bases. However, they are made all the more sumptuous with eco-leather upholstery. Over the long table hangs a glass chandelier, introducing a note of luxury, while the kitchen space is determined by the massive preparation space and island.
Throughout this home, the colour scheme is predominantly light and bright. Within this sea of monochromatic white, the stairs stand out as a spectacular feature. The dark metal construction and rich wooden steps form a strong contrast with the light walls and ceilings. The silver railing add a chic modern touch, while the upstairs landing balustrade is glass, which visually expands the space, allowing the freely wandering light.
While we don't know the residents of the gorgeous bedroom, we were invited to take a peek inside the unique bathroom, which is essentially a lavish home spa! To the right is a compact sauna—a real luxury to have within your own home. The décor of the room is reminiscent of the finest spa resort. White is combined here with beige, greys and dark brown tones. Now we are starting to understand how the house got its name as the Wellness Starter-Haus. And the surprises don't end here…
Finally, we take a look at the rear façade and garden, with the biggest surprise being the large and luxurious pool! As a home that doubles as a wellness retreat, this is the perfect place for the household to rest, relax and unwind. Whether swimming, or simply resting in the azure water, this feature tops off the dwelling, and ensures it is a stunning abode. The area around the pool is sprinkled with bright stones that coordinate perfectly with the bright walls of the house. Although the water is an attention-grabbing focal point, we also see the terrace, where ceramic tiles have been combined with wood panelling. This is an ideal place to gather with friends and family, as has established itself as a comfortable outdoor dining space.
