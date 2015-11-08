8 photos of this tiny family home to inspire you

Here at homify we often repeat similar advice time and time again, to all of our readers. The sentiment is that while tracking trends can be very inspiring and enlightening, it is important to accommodate your specific tastes and needs when designing and building your own home. It's imperative that decisions be made to suit yourself and your family, not simply because it is in-vogue, or stylish to do so. With a new home design, you must think of what truly excites you, and the features that you would look forward to seeing in your dwelling. Perhaps you dream of owning a home theatre, or a quiet place to work, or maybe you've always wanted to own a huge aquarium? For residents of this house, which we will be touring today, the most important concern was for the health of the family. For obvious reasons, the residence was aptly named 'The Wellness Starter-Haus'. Designed by German firm Fingerhaus, this dwelling is an intriguing blend of different and sophisticated features.

Are you curious how intelligent architecture can help in caring for the soul and body? Check out the images, and get some inspirational ideas for your dwelling below!