The Pre-Cut Timber House

Located in the peaceful and idyllic city of Gwangju, in Gyeonggi Province, we are today travelling to take a look at a wonderfully innovative form of construction. Within this south east suburb of Seoul, the home is a pre-cut dwelling similar to a kit house in its fabrication. This Japanese style residence utilises meticulous methods to create a home in an extremely short period of time with only assembly being undertaken onsite.
Manufactured by Woodsun, the house is compact, and yet feels surprisingly spacious within the interior. Designed as a family home for a couple and their two children, this dwelling shares many advantages with other timber dwellings. The kit-house style means each individual piece of timber is sized and cut to exact specifications at the factory, to conform to the architects requirements. This method of construction cuts down building time, and can reduce costs in the long run. It is a simple, effective, and highly versatile way to generate new dwellings in a shorter amount of time, with strict budget adherence.
If you'd like to check out this dwelling, take a look at the images below, and get a little inspiration for your new home, or renovation!
As we approach the home we are greeted by a stylishly compact and enjoyably age-defiant façade. The house is approximately 118 square metres, which is a modest size for the four occupants, while still providing a comfortable and practical layout. Upstairs is a small 38 square metre area, and the ground floor features a larger 80 squares. With this functional yet cosy floor plan, the owners are able to provide optimal living spaces, which are compact, and yet highly liveable.
Additionally, by looking at this image we see the unfinished yard area that is awaiting its final design. The garden is generous, and will be designed to ensure there is as much outdoor living space as well as indoor domestic areas.
We see a lot of pre-cut or kit homes here at homify, however this dwelling manages to look individual and intriguing. First of all, the skeleton of the home was created using the pre-cut timber that was already manufactured in the factory. Once this is delivered to site, the home can essentially be immediately assembled. There is an outer laminate weatherproofing that protects the abode from damp and interior moisture problems, while the timber is treated under UV light. By treating the timber, the builders can ensure the wood will not change colour over time.
Inside the dwelling we see a few neat additions that separate this home from the rest. Firstly, the interior is warm, welcoming, and exceptionally stylish. The modular timber shelving works beautifully adjacent the dining table, and the kitchen is seamless. Furthermore, there is an abundance of natural light. This is brought inside through the use of well-positioned glazing. And we can see one window above the television, which although small, works with the greenery outdoors and adds life.
Throughout this compact pre-cut home, there is a feeling of space and airiness. The timber fills the internal nooks with warmth and a completely welcoming vibe. Moreover, in this image we can see the way different timber tones have been employed to create contrast. The internal exposed beams match the staircase, while the doors are a much darker shade that works effortlessly against the white colour scheme of the walls. The timber wood floor adds a sense of luxury, and the overarching theme is one of enjoyment and liveability.
As we enter the kitchen and dining space we are struck with the impressive nature of the dwelling's shape and form. For a simple yet stylish home, the kitchen is an excellent feature. The timber veneer joinery is a beautiful touch, adding yet another layer to the warmth and luxury of this house, while the horizontal window is a thin slither of glazing providing a view outside. Additionally, this convenient use of glass brings natural light into a normally dark corner of the kitchen, adding to the practicality of the space.
Finally, the dining room is a gorgeously light area that features mid-century modern chairs, as well as a table in a birch timber tone. With a statement overhanging light, this space adds to the functionality of the home, as well as its essence of luxury.
The general design and structure of the home is timeless. Interior timber beam style homes have not wavered in fashion for many decades, and are seen as an age-defiant choice that imparts luxury and class.
Within this room we see the remarkable light-filled living area, with large flat screen television, and timber entertainment cabinet. The atmosphere is influenced by an overwhelmingly welcoming feeling, which is again enhanced with modern yet elegant fittings. The chandelier style light features a black iron form, and suits the fashionable ambience of the house.
Upstairs the child's room is a colourful and inviting space. The wall hue is a sky blue tone, adding to the sense of creativity and comfort. Large windows ensure the area is bright, perfect for studying at the corner desk, or perhaps lying in bed and reading a book.
As children's tastes and preferences change as they mature, it is important to design a space that can be altered and adjusted to suit their needs. This room is comfortable, and perfect for a little personalisation if desired.
The bathroom is all-white throughout, with the only contrast coming from the grey flooring, which adds interest to the space. The lighting is in the shape of an adorable bumblebee, and adds a personal touch to the room.
Mirrors have been included abode the toilet and vanity, adding a sense of spaciousness to the compact room. Despite its size, the shower within the bathroom is large and includes a huge rain shower head that emphasises luxury and relaxation.
Although the garden has not yet been completed, we see the paved outdoor area which provides an ideal area to get a little fresh air and sunlight. Sliding doors opening up the living space to the patio, and work beautifully in creating and indoor/outdoor area. The fusion of the interior with the exterior is felt here, with large volumes of glazing that ensure the house is truly accessible and enjoyable for its occupants.
As we take one last look at the home from a different zoomed-in angle, we see the crisp and well-defined features of the dwelling. There are comfortable living spaces, versatile bedrooms, crisp bathrooms, and a neat modern design. The home is a beautiful combination of advanced thinking, and traditional domestic comforts, ensuring the residence is practical, liveable, and enduring.
If you liked that property, why not keep reading? We recommend checking out: The Golden Family Villa