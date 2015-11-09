The Pre-Cut Timber House

Located in the peaceful and idyllic city of Gwangju, in Gyeonggi Province, we are today travelling to take a look at a wonderfully innovative form of construction. Within this south east suburb of Seoul, the home is a pre-cut dwelling similar to a kit house in its fabrication. This Japanese style residence utilises meticulous methods to create a home in an extremely short period of time with only assembly being undertaken onsite.

Manufactured by Woodsun, the house is compact, and yet feels surprisingly spacious within the interior. Designed as a family home for a couple and their two children, this dwelling shares many advantages with other timber dwellings. The kit-house style means each individual piece of timber is sized and cut to exact specifications at the factory, to conform to the architects requirements. This method of construction cuts down building time, and can reduce costs in the long run. It is a simple, effective, and highly versatile way to generate new dwellings in a shorter amount of time, with strict budget adherence.

If you'd like to check out this dwelling, take a look at the images below, and get a little inspiration for your new home, or renovation!