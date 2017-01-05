7 low-cost home ideas that look expensive

Decorating a room or home can be a seriously pricey undertaking. But, there are ways to avoid huge costs! Today’s Ideabook consists of brilliant low-budget ideas to make your home look beautiful and welcoming. The trick here is that these decoration ideas cost less but look just as good as more expensive concepts. These tricks will undoubtedly help you create the perfect home—without burning through all your money! Let's take a look…
You don’t always need fancy furniture to create a relaxing atmosphere. Picking the right kind of colours for your walls is all that's required. We love the way this living room has been decorated by the home stagers at Venduta A Prima Vista. The combination of blue and white on the walls, along with the simple and stylish furniture, is perfect.
Retro is in, as is evident in the décor of this room. The wooden flooring with herringbone pattern, exposed wood roof and chic furniture are inexpensive, yet end up creating a classy look for the entire room. If you want to use this idea for your home, be sure to highlight the furniture with neutral colours everywhere else.
Minimalism and simplicity are always a great way to decorate a room on a budget. But does it have to be boring? Absolutely not! Simple and chic leaves room for something unique. Add eclectic wallpaper to one wall of the room, or just use something bright to frame the window. The end result will wow you!
Indoor plants can add a touch of lightness to any room. This is especially true if you pick tropical plants for decorating a home. We love how this room has been designed to give a very tropical feel to the space. The wooden and white furniture, along with the plants, creates a lively atmosphere.
Sometimes, you have to work a little hard to find furniture pieces that work well together. But add some pastel shades and you have a masterpiece on your hands! Wicker furniture and a mix of throw cushions will turn a room into your cosy space. Make sure to let the natural light in so you can spend Sunday mornings lazing around with a book…
DIY will always come to your rescue when you need something on a low budget. An exposed brick wall is the hallmark of industrial-style décor. Combine this with a few hanging lamps and a wall that displays your creative juices. The designer chose to go with an intricate owl-themed artwork in this room, but you can pick anything you like!
Everyone has an image in their head about how they want their living room or bedroom to look. But what if that vision could be translated into reality? This no-frills mural adds a touch of style to the living room. Why not try the same colour scheme as the mural to decorate your room? This keeps up the continuity and will look sensational.
