7 low-cost home ideas that look expensive

Everyone has an image in their head about how they want their living room or bedroom to look. But what if that vision could be translated into reality? This no-frills mural adds a touch of style to the living room. Why not try the same colour scheme as the mural to decorate your room? This keeps up the continuity and will look sensational.

