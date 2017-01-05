Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 low-cost home ideas that look expensive

Justwords Justwords
8760 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Scandinavian style living room
Loading admin actions …

Decorating a room or home can be a seriously pricey undertaking. But, there are ways to avoid huge costs! Today’s Ideabook consists of brilliant low-budget ideas to make your home look beautiful and welcoming. The trick here is that these decoration ideas cost less but look just as good as more expensive concepts. These tricks will undoubtedly help you create the perfect home—without burning through all your money! Let's take a look…

1. Colours that soothe

Home Staging Nordic-Retrò, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Scandinavian style living room
Venduta a Prima Vista

Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista

You don’t always need fancy furniture to create a relaxing atmosphere. Picking the right kind of colours for your walls is all that's required. We love the way this living room has been decorated by the home stagers at Venduta A Prima Vista. The combination of blue and white on the walls, along with the simple and stylish furniture, is perfect.

2. Old is new

Bogino, con3studio con3studio Scandinavian style living room White
con3studio

con3studio
con3studio
con3studio

Retro is in, as is evident in the décor of this room. The wooden flooring with herringbone pattern, exposed wood roof and chic furniture are inexpensive, yet end up creating a classy look for the entire room. If you want to use this idea for your home, be sure to highlight the furniture with neutral colours everywhere else.

3. Simple with a twist

8760 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Scandinavian style living room
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Minimalism and simplicity are always a great way to decorate a room on a budget. But does it have to be boring? Absolutely not! Simple and chic leaves room for something unique. Add eclectic wallpaper to one wall of the room, or just use something bright to frame the window. The end result will wow you!

4. Indoor plants

Shades of White, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Tropical style living room
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

Indoor plants can add a touch of lightness to any room. This is especially true if you pick tropical plants for decorating a home. We love how this room has been designed to give a very tropical feel to the space. The wooden and white furniture, along with the plants, creates a lively atmosphere.

5. Countryside charm

Un salon bohème, MON OEIL DANS LA DECO MON OEIL DANS LA DECO Tropical style living room
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO

MON OEIL DANS LA DECO
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO

Sometimes, you have to work a little hard to find furniture pieces that work well together. But add some pastel shades and you have a masterpiece on your hands! Wicker furniture and a mix of throw cushions will turn a room into your cosy space. Make sure to let the natural light in so you can spend Sunday mornings lazing around with a book…

6. Minimalistic and creative

Gdańsk, Ul.Chmielna, Raca Architekci Raca Architekci Scandinavian style living room
Raca Architekci

Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci

DIY will always come to your rescue when you need something on a low budget. An exposed brick wall is the hallmark of industrial-style décor. Combine this with a few hanging lamps and a wall that displays your creative juices. The designer chose to go with an intricate owl-themed artwork in this room, but you can pick anything you like!

7. Create a mural

Pastel clouds Pixers Eclectic style living room Pink wallpaper,wall mural,clouds,pink,pastels,pastel
Pixers

Pastel clouds

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Everyone has an image in their head about how they want their living room or bedroom to look. But what if that vision could be translated into reality? This no-frills mural adds a touch of style to the living room. Why not try the same colour scheme as the mural to decorate your room? This keeps up the continuity and will look sensational.

Now that you have some amazing ideas, which one will you pick? Check out some more gorgeous home tips here: 6 creative ideas for small balconies.

A young couple built their dream home for S$121k
Which of these tips will you be trying first?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks