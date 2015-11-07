Benefits of having a living wall in your home

Often, the most overlooked benefit and design feature that you can incorporate into your home's design is a living or green wall. Living walls are not only aesthetically pleasing and help to enhance any home's interior or exterior visual, but they also improve air quality, increase energy levels and are proven to decrease unnecessary stress.

Sometimes called vertical gardens, living walls have been increasing in popularity as they are a fresh alternative for wall coverings instead of the applying the usual paint and decoration ideas, and of course, they also look and feel sensational! Scientifically, it has also been proven that having a living wall in your home or office boosts morale and alertness. Think about it, it's basically a breathing wall!

One other benefit of living walls is that they help to regenerative, restore and reclaim previously disregarded space, by providing aesthetic stimulation where it would normally not be found. Physically, they also serve to create privacy and a sense of enclosure while limiting the negative psychological effects associated with having a physical boundary. If all this sounds good to you, have a look, below, at some great examples and learn why having a living wall in your home is nothing but beneficial!