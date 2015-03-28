Futuristic kitchens

This kitchen space certainly turns the traditional idea of a kitchen on its head. A giant island floats in the middle of a sea of open space; not a cabinet in sight, nor a fridge for that matter. A cube made of slats – reminiscent of the industrial pallets that have been huge in interiors for a number of years now – is the central feature of the entire open plan space, hiding the living space behind, and also concealing a staircase within. Presumably, it will also function in time as a storage space for kitchen accessories and the like. Lights hang from the ceilings on exposed, tangled cables; this could be a warehouse rehearsal space for a band, rather than a chic home in Brittany. The idea of a modern kitchen has here been totally deconstructed – rather than a space to show off your shiny appliances, double fridge and hi-tech gadgets, it has been stripped back to only its most essential elements; which are presented on a grand scale. There's something very futuristic in its simplicity.